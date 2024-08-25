The Chief Observer Of The European Union Election Observation Mission

(MENAFN- Amman Net) concludes her first visit to Jordan –“The 10 September parliamentary represent an important test for the development of Jordan. The European Union has accompanied the Jordanian people in this process since 2013 elections. I trust that state authorities, parties and all candidates will play their part in promoting a credible, peaceful, transparent and inclusive electoral process”, said Chief Observer Ms. Željana Zovko, a Member of the European Parliament, during a press that concluded her 5-day first visit to Jordan.

The EU Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) to Jordan was deployed at the invitation of the Independent Election Commission and arrived in Amman on 28 July with a team of 10 analysts. The mission mandate is to observe all aspects of the process and to assess the extent to which the elections comply with the Jordanian constitution and laws, as well as Jordan's international commitments related to democratic elections.

“We already deployed since 16 August 28 long-term observers in all 12 governorates of Jordan. The Mission observes and analyses the whole electoral process including the legal framework, electoral administration, voter and candidates' registration, the campaign environment including in the media and social media, voting, counting and tabulation of the results, as well as the complaints and appeals process”, said the Chief Observer.“We will stay in the country until the completion of the electoral process,” she added.

Ms. Zovko already met several stakeholders including the Independent Elections Commission, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Minister of Interior, candidates, as well as representatives of civil society and the media.“I had several meetings in Amman this week, to learn about election preparations. Our long-term observers already met many interlocutors and are preparing comprehensive evidence-based reports from their areas of observation”, said the Chief Observer.

Around election day, additional 38 short-term observers will reinforce the EU EOM that will have around 100 observers on the ground, including seven Members of the European Parliament and more than 30 diplomats accredited in Jordan, from EU Member States, as well as from Canada and Switzerland. All EU EOM observers are bound by a code of conduct which requires strict impartiality and non-interference.

The EU Mission undertakes its work in accordance with the Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation . It will issue its initial findings in a preliminary statement, which will be presented in a press conference two days after Election Day. A Final Report with recommendations for improvement will be presented at a later stage.



