CAF Co-Funded Training To Advance Digital Transformation And Innovation

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad – Policy makers from 12 Caribbean territories are now better equipped to accelerate digital transformation and digitalisation efforts and take actionable steps toward a more sustainable and inclusive digital future for their citizens.

The first Caribbean edition of the School of Digital Transformation and Innovation was held in of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago from August 12 – 15, bringing together a diverse group of regional policymakers, international experts and professionals from across the LATAM and Caribbean region. The initiative is co-organised by CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, in partnership with the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) and the Internet Technical Community.

The programme welcomed policymakers from Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Jamaica, Sint Maarten, St. Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Maarten, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

Participants were immersed in intensive capacity-building exercises designed to address the unique digital challenges and opportunities faced by Small Island Developing States (SIDS). The four-day programme provided insights into the latest global digital transformation trends and best practices in the digital economy.

Dr Stacy Richards-Kennedy, CAF's regional manager for the Caribbean, was proud of the School's mission and outcomes.“This inaugural Caribbean edition of the School of Digital Transformation and Innovation has been transformative. Participants are returning to their respective countries with enhanced knowledge and skills but also with a renewed purpose to drive digital change within their respective spaces, communities and countries.”

“CAF has committed up to USD 75M in grants and investments to support digitalisation initiatives of Caribbean SIDS,” Dr Richards-Kennedy stated.“We are also partnering with the European Union to mobilise an additional €3M grant to support digitalisation in Trinidad and Tobago. It is testament to our commitment to digital innovation.”

The event was developed around three pillars: the internet ecosystem and its critical infrastructure, the transition to a data-driven economy and its governance and aligning digitalisation with productivity goals.

On the programme's final day, policymakers visited Trinidad and Tobago's ministry of digital transformation. CAF is providing the ministry with technical support for the development of a TIER-IV Modular Data Centre and Developers' Hub. Participants were provided with key insights from the preliminary assessments for the project. This formed part of the showcase of innovative solutions for public policy issues which provided concrete examples of how digital transformation can be practically implemented within the Caribbean context.

Participants expressed gratitude for the opportunity to engage with leading experts and peers from across the region. More importantly, for implementable measures that can be applied immediately.“This was truly beneficial. I told my colleagues that while a lot of information was shared, I am going to begin implementing the lessons learnt almost immediately,” said Cheryleann Pemberton, permanent secretary in the ministry of information, communication, technology and posts in St Kitts and Nevis.

“There were areas that I found to be tremendously beneficial as we are now preparing the national budget for the new fiscal year. I will use the information shared here as evidence to justify the financial resources needed for digital transformation efforts in St Kitts and Nevis,” Pemberton added.

With cybersecurity a growing threat for the Caribbean, Pemberton and other participants also welcomed the lessons learnt on cybersecurity and data management. They were also equipped with the tools to measure the status of digital transformation in the region. Eduardo Chomali, CAF ́s business coordinator in Digital Transformation outlined the progress and challenges in the region's digital infrastructure, public policies, digital economy and human resources. Oscar Vargas, CAF ́s executive of financial inclusion provided details about the regional digital economy and sustainable digital finance initiatives including CAF ́s laboratory on financial inclusion.

This initiative has laid the groundwork for a cohesive regional approach to digital transformation, with participants now better equipped to implement innovative, out-of-the-box strategies that address their unique challenges.

This is the tenth edition of the School of Digital Transformation and Innovation in Latin America and the Caribbean and the first held exclusively for the Caribbean. The previous editions were held in Sao Paulo, Brazil; Montevideo, Uruguay and Barcelona, Spain.

The post CAF co-funded training to advance digital transformation and innovation appeared first on Caribbean News Global .