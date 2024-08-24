Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Temples Of Chhattisgarh For Country's Prosperity

(MENAFN- IANS) Raipur, Aug 24 (IANS) Union Home Amit Shah on Saturday offered prayers at Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya temple and Champeshwar Mahadev in Chhattisgarh for the happiness and prosperity of the countrymen.

He was accompanied by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma and MP Brijmohan Agarwal.

The Union Home Minister was accorded a warm welcome and gifted the idol of Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya.

Vallabhacharya Nidhi Trust also welcomed Amit Shah and gifted him an idol of Shrinathji.

On the occasion, former Minister Chandrashekhar Sahu, Sarva Gujrati Samaj president Pritesh Gandhi Padiya, Vallabhavharya Trust President Chetan Adhiya, Apex Banks' former President Ashok Bajaj and Champaran Sarpanch Radhik Dhruv were present.

Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Chhattisgarh to chair meetings for reviewing anti-Naxal operations. His visit began on Friday evening. It is also his first visit to the state during the third tenure of the Modi government.

Vallabhacharya ji founded the Pushtimarg tradition and led the Krishna Bhakti Andolan across the country. Followers of the Pushti sect of Vaishnavism gather at the birthplace of Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya for worship. Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya and Bhakti Andolan's Acharyas ignited the flame of devotion to Krishna.

It is said that Vallabhacharya's mother experienced pain during her stay at Banaras and she gave birth to him in Chmaparan near Champeshwar Mahadev temple.

In India, there has always been a tradition of pilgrimages from North to South (to and fro). The pilgrimage passes through places of worship.

Champaran in itself reflects India's unique cultural richness. Besides, the city reflects, Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya's childhood and his beautiful memories are mentioned in religious texts like 'Chaurasi Vaishnavo Ki Varta' and 'Vallabh Digvijay'.

Rajiv Lochan Mandir, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is located a little further from Champaran. The devotees start Panchkosi Parkirama from here and offer water at Champeshwar Mahadev.

The Champakeshwara temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna and Radha, is another famous temple in Champaran, which is located near the Shree Mahaprabhuji Pragatya Sthal temple complex.