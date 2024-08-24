Badminton Asia U-15/U-17 C'ships: Tanvi Patri Storms Into U-15 Girls Singles Final, Gnana Dattu Bags Bronze
Date
8/24/2024 7:45:05 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) India's top junior badminton star Tanvi Patri registered a dominating win over Thailand's Kungkaew Kakanik to reach the final in the u-15 girls' singles section at the Badminton Asia U-17 and U-15 Junior Championships in Chengdu, China, on Saturday.
Patri, seeded No. 1 in the girls' U-15 category, was made to work hard in the opening game by the sixth-seeded Kakanik of Thailand but ultimately breezed through to a 21-19, 21-10 win in just 31 minutes.
She will now face second seed Nguyen Thi Thu Huygen of Vietnam, who got the better of China's Liu Yu Tong 21-18, 17-21, 21-19 in the other semifinal.
Samiya Imad Farooqui had won the U-15 girls singles crown in 2017 and Tasnim Mir was victorious in the same category in 2019.
However, there was a heartbreak for India in the u-17 boys singles as Gnana Dattu TT went down against Indonesia's Radithya Bayu Wardhana in three games and will come home with a bronze medal.
Gnana Dattu started aggressively against Radithya and looked on course to book a spot in the final when he easily grabbed the opening game. But the Indian lost momentum and also needed a medical time-out as he went down 9-21, 21-13, 21-13.
In the last edition of the championships, India won the gold medal in the boys' U-15 singles category and a silver in the U-17 girls' singles.
Results:
U-15 Girls' singles: 1-Tanvi Patri (Ind) bt Kungkaew Kakanik (Tha) 21-19, 21-10
U-17 Boys' singles: Radithya Bayu Wardhana (Ina) lost to 2-Gnana Dattu TT (Ind) 9-21, 21-13, 21-13.
MENAFN24082024000231011071ID1108596303
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.