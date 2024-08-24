عربي


Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To Prime Minister Of Thailand

8/24/2024 7:23:28 AM

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has sent a cable of congratulations to HE Paetongtarn Shinawatra on her appointment at Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand.

