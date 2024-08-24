Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To Prime Minister Of Thailand

Doha: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has sent a cable of congratulations to HE Paetongtarn Shinawatra on her appointment at Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand.

