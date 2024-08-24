Azerbaijani Diaspora Proud Of Historic Inclusion Of Liberated Territories In September 1 Elections
Date
8/24/2024 7:16:11 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Najaf Ahmadov, Chairman of the congress of Azerbaijanis of
Dnepropetrovsk Province in Ukraine, expressed pride in the
inclusion of Azerbaijan's liberated territories in the September 1
elections to the Milli Majlis, Azernews
reports.
In a statement to the Election Independent media Center
"Election 2024," Ahmadov highlighted this milestone as a
significant affirmation of Azerbaijan's Sovereignty and restored
territorial integrity.
Ahmadov emphasized that this development marks a historic
moment, as it guarantees the right to vote across the entire
territory of Azerbaijan for the first time. He praised Azerbaijan's
democratic election tradition, noting that the upcoming elections
will adhere to international standards.
“Azeris in Ukraine are closely monitoring the electoral process
in our homeland,” Ahmadov remarked.“We observe that the
pre-election campaign is being conducted transparently and in
accordance with democratic principles, with fair conditions for all
candidates. This democratic environment is evident not only within
Azerbaijan but also beyond its borders.”
MENAFN24082024000195011045ID1108596276
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.