Cong Stands With Those Who Want Article 370 Restored: Bihar Dy CM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Samrat Choudhary said on Saturday that stands with those who want the restoration of Article 370 in J&K.

“The BJP has shown its commitment by erasing a blot (abrogation of Article 370) on the country but now Congress is standing with those who are advocating for the restoration of it,” said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, while addressing a press conference.

He also raised several questions for the INDIA bloc regarding the alliance between the Congress and the National (NC).

“INDIA bloc must clarify whether they also want to restore Article 370 and 35A in Kashmir like the NC,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister further mentioned that the NC views Kashmir as a separate country and wants to give it a separate flag.

“The parties in the INDIA bloc must clarify whether they are against the Indian national flag. NC wants dialogue with Pakistan, while Pakistan is involved in sending terrorists to India,” he added.

He also described the NC as“anti-reservation”, pointing out that this is the first election in Kashmir where SCs and STs are being granted reservations.

“This alliance has exposed Congress' anti-reservation stance. Does Congress support the resumption of LoC trade with Pakistan? The alliance between Congress and NC raises several questions about national security,” Bihar Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that NC even wants to rename the mountains in the region, adding that the BJP considers Kashmir an integral part of India.

“Acharya Chanakya, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee envisioned an undivided India, and the current Modi government is working towards making that dream a reality,” the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister said.