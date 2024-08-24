BJP Takes Out Silent Marches In Maha Protesting Badlapur Incident, Launches Campaign

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) To protest against the alleged sexual abuse of two 4-year-old girls by a sanitation worker at a private school in Badlapur, Thane, the BJP on Saturday launched a 'Jagar Janivecha' (create awareness) campaign across Maharashtra by taking out silent marches in different parts of the state.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule led the campaign at Amravati near the statue of B.R. Ambedkar.

Bawankule asserted that the Badlapur incident is a disgrace to humanity.

"It is not just Badlapur but wherever such incidents happen they should not become a subject of politics. They are a stigma on humanity. This tendency should be crushed by society," he said.

Bawankule added that he has asked the state government for the death penalty for the accused involved in the Badlapur incident.

"Action should be taken to give justice and support to the victims' families," he stated.

He reminded that many such incidents took place during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government also but that time the BJP as a responsible opposition supported the government.

Several BJP leaders including former Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar, party legislator Prasad Lad and state women's wing chief Chitra Wagh observed silence at Mahad and in Mumbai to condemn the Badlapur incident and expose the Maha Vikas Aghadi's move to politicise the issue.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena legislator Sanjay Shirsat took a swipe at the Maha Vikas Aghadi's silent sit-in protest against the Badlapur case saying that it was an attempt to show its existence.

"The government has taken action that was needed in the Badlapur abuse case. A good message would have been sent to the society if the MVA leaders had made some valuable suggestions to the government without looking at whose government it is," he said.

Industry minister Uday Samant accused the opposition of politicising the Badlapur incident. He attacked the Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray for criticising the Chief Minister and two deputy chief ministers instead of making efforts to get justice for the victims' families.