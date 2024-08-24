Fake Call Centre Busted In Gurugram, 20 Arrested

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Aug 24 (IANS) A fake call centre, which allegedly cheated US nationals on the pretext of providing technical support, was busted in Gurugram and 20 people have been arrested in this connection, said on Saturday.

The fake call centre, operating from a flat in Flora Avenue Sector-33, was busted under 'Operation Endgame, the police said.

The fake call centre used to pose as companies providing technical support and take huge sums of money as service charges, the police said.

The accused included four women, police said, adding that Rs 50,000, 16 laptops and 25 mobile phones were seized from the spot.

"Mahender Bajrang Singh was the manager of the alleged fake call centre. He was running the call centre with the support of his aide since May," Assistant Commissioner of Police, Priyanshu Diwan said.

"Mahender used to take money from the victims through gift cards varying from $100 to 500 each," he said.

"After receiving the complaint, a team of Gurugram Cyber Crime Police station raided the call centre and spotted 20 people, including four women, who were communicating with the US nationals in an Amercian accent," he said.

"The youths were employed at the call centre which was being run without permission. The call centre did not have any license issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DOT)," Diwan added.

"The matter is under investigation. The involvement of other people cannot be ruled out," he said.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the cyber crime police station.

The Cyber Security Bureau has been emphasising the importance of immediate action in reporting cyber fraud within the "golden hour," that is at the very moment it is realised or suspected. Immediate reporting significantly enhances the chances of freezing the fraud amount in the accused's bank accounts and digital wallets. Victims are urged to report incidents promptly by calling 1930 or visiting the gov portal.