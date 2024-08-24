عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of 'Iron Dome' Machine To Seek Out And Destroy Mosquitoes Watch

Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of 'Iron Dome' Machine To Seek Out And Destroy Mosquitoes Watch


8/24/2024 1:21:49 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid rising dengue cases in Mumbai during monsoon season, Anand Mahindra shared a video of a machine that can effectively 'seek out and destroy mosquitoes' at home. The business tycoon termed the machine, made by a Chinese man, as 'Iron Dome for Home'

“With dengue on the rise in Mumbai, I'm trying to figure out how to acquire this miniature cannon, invented by a Chinese man, which can seek out & destroy mosquitoes! An Iron Dome for your Home...”

(More to come)

MENAFN24082024007365015876ID1108595779


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search