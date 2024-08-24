Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of 'Iron Dome' Machine To Seek Out And Destroy Mosquitoes Watch
Date
8/24/2024 1:21:49 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid rising dengue cases in Mumbai during monsoon season, Anand Mahindra shared a video of a machine that can effectively 'seek out and destroy mosquitoes' at home. The business tycoon termed the machine, made by a Chinese man, as 'Iron Dome for Home'
“With dengue on the rise in Mumbai, I'm trying to figure out how to acquire this miniature cannon, invented by a Chinese man, which can seek out & destroy mosquitoes! An Iron Dome for your Home...”
(More to come)
MENAFN24082024007365015876ID1108595779
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.