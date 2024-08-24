Channing Tatum Got Sick After Swallowing Pool Water, Spent Day In Bathroom

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Aug 24 (IANS) star Channing Tatum spent the day in the bathroom being sick after swallowing pool water during his Mexican holiday.

The and his fiancee Zoe Kravitz, shared the story of his incident with Buzzfeed while promoting their psychological thriller 'Blink Twice', which was filmed in the country.

Kravitz said in their chat:“Remember we had that party, Chan, and you and (our co-star) Simon (Rex) were both wrestling in the pool, and then you guys swallowed pool water. But we are in Mexico. And you were puking.”

Tatum added:“For 12 hours. I couldn't leave the bathroom. The doctor had to come and give me a shot in the butt to make it all okay.”

Zoe then said:“It was a sick party.”

The couple said that after it emerged 'Blink Twice' has been given with a trigger warning, reports co.

She and Tatum's film is billed as a“psychological thriller about the abuse of power” and on its release on Wednesday (21.08.24) the alert was posted on the social media accounts for the movie.

It said:“We are proud to finally share 'Blink Twice' with audiences in theatres worldwide this week. While this is a fictionalised movie, it contains mature themes and depictions of violence – including sexual violence.

“This may be upsetting or triggering for some viewers. For resources that offer support, visit BlinkTwiceResources.”

“Blink Twice” marks the debut of Kravitz as a director. The psychological thriller film also stars Naomi Ackie, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Kyle MacLachlan, Geena Davis, and Alia Shawkat.

The film tells the story of a tech billionaire named Slater King, who meets a cocktail waitress Frida at his fundraising gala and he invites her to join him and his friends for a dream vacation on his private island.