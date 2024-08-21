Rainbow Children’s Hospital Introduces Adolescent Health Services in Anna Nagar, Chennai

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru: Rainbow Children's Hospital, a pioneer in pediatric care is happy to announce the opening of "Adolescents Clinic" at the Anna Nagar Unit of Rainbow Children’s Hospital. This program represents a significant expansion of the hospital's commitment to adolescent health and well-being, with a focus on the special needs of both pre-teens (10-12 years) and teenagers (13-18 years).

Dr. Neeraja Patcha, MBBS, MRCPCH (London, Glasgow & Edinburgh), Senior Consultant Pediatrician & Neonatologist, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Anna Nagar who leads the Adolescents Clinic, stated that the clinic will address a wide range of services including Adolescent Vaccinations, Nutritional Deficiencies, Hormonal & Pubertal Disorders, Reproductive & Sexual Health, Gadget Deaddiction, Alcohol & Substance Misuse, Management of Behavioral Health Concerns, etc. providing expert guidance on both physical and intellectual well-being through comprehensive and educational sessions.

The event was graced by Mr. Sathish Muthukrishnan, a popular actor and comedian, who emphasized the need of addressing adolescent health concerns. Several prominent pediatric specialists participated in the event.

The state-of-the-art Adolescents Clinic will offer expert clinical services every Saturday from 2 PM to 4 PM. This program, supervised by experienced consultants, is intended to supplement the hospital's vast variety of specialized pediatric and obstetric services.

"Rainbow Children's Hospital is honored to introduce an exclusive clinic catering to the needs of Adolescents through which we aim to provide young people and their families with essential knowledge and support," said Mr. Mani Maran, Regional Head, Rainbow Children’s Hospital. According to Dr. Anuradha Baskaran, Regional Medical Director, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, " Mobile addiction, consumption of unhealthy foods and substance abuse are rampant in adolescents and hence comprehensive, educative, preventive and rehabilitative care is the need of the hour”.



