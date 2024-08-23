عربي


Ukraine Already Harvests Over 32M Tonnes Of Grain, Oilseed Crops

8/23/2024 10:09:21 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of August 23, 2024, more than 32.02 million tonnes of the new-harvest crops were gathered across Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry on facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“A total of 28.59 million tonnes of grain crops and 3.42 million tonnes of oilseeds have been gathered,” the report states.

In particular, Ukrainian farmers harvested 21.74 million tonnes of wheat from 4,858.9 thousand hectares, 5.5 million tonnes of barley from 1,399.2 thousand hectares, and 458.5 thousand tonnes of peas from 207.6 thousand hectares.

Additionally, a total of 3.3 million tonnes of rapeseed was gathered from 1,227.2 thousand hectares, 20 thousand tonnes of millet from 11.9 thousand hectares, and 6.2 thousand tonnes of buckwheat from 4.3 thousand hectares.

In terms of harvested areas, farmers from the Odesa region took the lead with 1,080.7 thousand hectares threshed. In terms of the yielding capacity, the Khmelnytskyi region topped the ranking with 65.5 quintals per hectare.

According to the ministry, farmers from seven regions have already harvested sunflowers from 46.7 thousand hectares. Meanwhile, four regions are harvesting soybeans from 6.6 thousand hectares. The harvesting of sugar beets started in the Vinnytsia region (200 hectares).

A reminder that, as estimated by Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Acting Minister Taras Vysotskyi, Ukraine's yield of grain and oilseed crops is likely to be 12% lower in 2024 compared to last year.

