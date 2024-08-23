Update: Zionist Airstrikes Targeted Military Sites In Syria, Killing Three

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Aug 24 (NNN-SANA) – Zionist targeted four military sites across Syria's central provinces of Homs and Hama last night, killing three 'militants' a war monitor reported.

The strikes reportedly hit a weapons depot, north-west of Hama, and an air defence battery on Mount Ma'arin, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The Britain-based watchdog group said, these sites are known to host members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), and other Iranian-affiliated militias.

Another strike targeted a military position in the Bseirin area of southern Hama, where the commander of an IRGC-backed rapid intervention unit was reportedly stationed.

In the western countryside of Homs, the airstrikes hit fuel kiosks linked to Syrian operatives working for the Lebanese Hezbollah group, killing three and injuring about 10 others, the observatory said.

The Syrian Ministry of Defence confirmed that the Israeli regime launched airstrikes from the direction of northern Lebanon, targeting several sites in central Syria. The ministry added that, Syrian air defences managed to intercept some of the missiles.– NNN-SANA

