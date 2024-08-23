(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS)

size is estimated to grow by USD 79.82 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

58.37%

during the forecast period.

Increasing in R and D is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing integration of aiaas with blockchain . However,

data privacy issues

poses a challenge. Key market players include Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Inc., Baidu Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Wipro Ltd.. Continue Reading







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Retail and healthcare, BFSI, Telecommunication, Government and defense, and Others), Type (Software and Services), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon Inc., Baidu Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Wipro Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Blockchain technology, a decentralized digital ledger , is integrated with Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) to enhance transparency and efficiency in business operations. This integration offers several advantages, including real-time tracking, increased security, reduced fraud, automated data flow, and paperwork reduction. It also provides transparency during the movement of products, scalability for quick and easy database access, and improved traceability. These benefits enable enterprises to collaborate with vendors, streamline processes, and reduce costs, driving the growth of the global AIaaS market.



Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) is a trending business solution that offers accessible AI services on a subscription or pay-per-use basis. Virtual assistants and smart monitoring systems are popular applications. AIaaS enables businesses to leverage AI-based infrastructure development without upfront costs or the need for specialized expertise. With the rise of Digital India and the global cloud market, AI services are becoming essential for various industries, including healthcare, BFSI, and manufacturing. AIaaS offers Machine Learning models, Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), and Software Development Kits (SDKs) for developers. It also provides access to high-performance computing and cognitive computing capabilities. AIaaS can help prevent mistakes and pipeline failures by suggesting code improvements. Third-party offerings in AIaaS include customer service chatbots, cybersecurity solutions, and AI models for industries like BFSI. Cloud-based solutions and Blockchain technology are also integrated into AIaaS. Hybrid, public, and private cloud options cater to different business needs. In conclusion, AIaaS is a valuable business tool that offers accessible AI services, technical expertise, and quality data to businesses, enabling them to focus on their core competencies while leveraging the power of AI.



Market

Challenges



Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) enables businesses to leverage advanced AI solutions for data analysis and future planning. However, data privacy concerns are emerging due to AI's ability to make autonomous decisions and actions. Companies use data anonymization techniques to prevent data breaches while using AI, but this sensitive data is crucial for AIaaS. Enterprises acquire and analyze customer data to comply with regulations and adapt to changing policies. Strict regulations like the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) enforce standards for safe data processing, requiring companies to store confidential data in EU-based servers and prohibit automated decision-making without human intervention. These regulations increase data acquisition complexities, potentially limiting AI's prediction capabilities and negatively impacting the global AIaaS market growth. Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) is revolutionizing businesses by providing easy access to AI-based solutions. However, implementing AIaaS comes with challenges. Data encryption is crucial for securing sensitive data in the cloud. Compliance frameworks ensure adherence to industry regulations. Choosing the right algorithms for specific use cases is essential. Pre-trained models offer quick solutions, but customizable models cater to unique business needs. Scalability and flexibility are key for large enterprises. Machine learning and deep learning require significant hardware and software resources. AI talent and cloud computing infrastructure are essential. Cloud providers like Microsoft Azure offer AI services, including predictive analytics, fraud detection, and personalized financial recommendations. Retail, telecommunications, government and defense, manufacturing, energy, and other industries face niche challenges. Disruptive solutions like cloud-based machine learning, multi-cloud functioning, and cloud-based intelligence services address these challenges. Usability and automation capabilities are important for effective implementation. Multi-cloud management strategy ensures seamless functioning of AI solutions. Data security is paramount in this virtuous cycle of innovation, involving startups, cloud providers, and businesses.

Segment Overview



This artificial intelligence-as-a-service (aiaas) market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Retail and healthcare

1.2 BFSI

1.3 Telecommunication

1.4 Government and defense 1.5 Others



2.1 Software 2.2 Services



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Retail and healthcare-

Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) is a business solution that allows companies to access AI capabilities without the need for in-house expertise or infrastructure. This cloud-based model offers cost savings, flexibility, and scalability. AIaaS enables businesses to integrate advanced analytics, machine learning, and natural language processing into their operations, enhancing productivity and decision-making processes. It's a valuable tool for organizations seeking to leverage AI technology without the complexities of building and maintaining their own systems.

Research Analysis

Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) is a cloud-based model that offers businesses access to AI technologies and capabilities without the need for in-house expertise or infrastructure. This includes Machine Learning algorithms, Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), and Software Development Kits (SDKs). High-Performance Computing and Blockchain are also integrated into AIaaS for enhanced processing power and security. AIaaS offers customer service chatbots, cybersecurity solutions, and cloud-based intelligence services. Data encryption and compliance frameworks ensure data security and privacy. Pre-trained models and customizable models cater to various business needs. Multi-cloud functioning and multi-cloud management strategies enable automation capabilities and usability. Virtual assistants and AI-based infrastructure development are other applications of AIaaS. In the context of Digital India, AIaaS can drive digital transformation and innovation across industries.

Market Research Overview

Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) is a cloud-based model that offers businesses access to AI technologies and capabilities on a subscription or pay-per-use basis. This includes Machine Learning algorithms, Pre-trained models, and Customizable models, delivered through Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and Software Development Kits (SDKs). AIaaS leverages High-Performance Computing, Blockchain, and Cloud-based solutions for Cognitive computing applications in various industries such as BFSI, Retail, Telecommunications, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, and Healthcare. AIaaS solutions provide scalability and flexibility, addressing niche industry challenges with Disruptive solutions. Cloud providers like Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure offer AI services, including AI-based infrastructure development, Virtual assistants, and Predictive analytics. AI talent and computational power are essential for developing and deploying AI models, ensuring Data security and compliance with various frameworks. AIaaS also offers Cybersecurity, Natural Language Processing, and Optimization capabilities. The global cloud market continues to grow, with a virtuous cycle of innovation and adoption driving the demand for AI services.

