Millicom Announces Expiration Of Consent Solicitations

Luxembourg, August 23, 2024 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”) today announced the expiration of its previously announced solicitation of consents from the holders of record on August 2, 2024 of its 6.625% Senior Notes due 2026, 5.125% Senior Notes due 2028, 6.250% Senior Notes due 2029, 4.500% Senior Notes due 2031 and 7.375% Senior Notes due 2032 (collectively, the“Notes”) to amend certain provisions of the indentures governing the Notes (the“Proposed Amendments”), and that the Proposed Amendments will not be made.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or issue, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities (including the Notes) in any jurisdiction.

