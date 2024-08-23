Valhalla Industries, Inc. Acquires Discreet Drilling, LLC To Expand Service Capabilities In The Pacific Northwest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) THORNTON, COLORADO, USA, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Valhalla Industries , Inc., a leading outside contractor servicing broadband suppliers across the Pacific Northwest, Mountain States, and Florida, proudly announces the of Discreet Drilling, LLC, an esteemed underground utility contractor renowned for its expertise in Northern Idaho and Eastern Washington. The deal officially closed on July 22, 2024.



This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Valhalla Industries' mission to enhance its service offerings and expand its operational footprint in key markets. Discreet Drilling, with its established reputation for quality service and commitment to customer satisfaction, aligns seamlessly with Valhalla's objectives to deliver comprehensive construction solutions to its clients.



“We are thrilled to welcome Discreet Drilling into the Valhalla family,” said Jed Van Sciver CEO of Valhalla Industries.“This acquisition not only strengthens our capabilities in underground utility contracting but also reinforces our commitment to providing high-quality services that meet the growing demands of broadband suppliers and utility customers in the region.”



Discreet Drilling has built a strong presence in the underground utility sector, demonstrating expertise in various projects that involve trenchless technology, utility installation, and excavation services. The company's experienced workforce and customer-centric approach will complement Valhalla's existing operations and support the continued growth and innovation of both companies.



“When starting Discreet, I was incredibly blessed to find some all-star employees that helped me grow it into the successful operator it became. We maintained a rock solid reputation in an often volatile industry. I'm proud of the team we built and the customers we landed. Having them transition to Valhalla is a big win for both, Valhalla has much broader capabilities, expertise, and scale. And our employees will benefit from the personal growth opportunities under their umbrella,” stated Jeff Gough CEO of Discreet Drilling.



The acquisition positions Valhalla Industries to better serve current clients while also tapping into new business opportunities in the growing telecommunications market. With the increasing demand for broadband infrastructure, Valhalla Industries remains dedicated to enhancing its capabilities to deliver timely and effective solutions.



About Discreet Drilling, LLC

Discreet Drilling, LLC is a respected underground utility contractor, serving Northern Idaho and Eastern Washington with a focus on quality, safety, and efficiency. Known for its skilled team and advanced techniques, Discreet Drilling has successfully completed numerous projects that contribute to the region's utility infrastructure.



About Valhalla Industries, Inc.

Valhalla Industries, Inc. is a premier outside plant contractor specializing in providing high-quality services to broadband suppliers in the Pacific Northwest, Mountain States, and Florida. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Valhalla Industries leads the way in utility solutions that meet the needs of the modern infrastructure landscape.

