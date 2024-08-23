EPB Group Berhad Debut On The ACE Market With A 16.07% Premium Opening Price Of RM0.65

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) EPB Group Berhad Debut on the ACE with a 16.07% Premium Opening Price of RM0.65 Company to Pursue Strategic Growth Plans and Technological Advancements Post-Listing



KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - EPB Group Berhad

(“EPB”), and its group of companies (the“Group”), an established one-stop food processing and packaging machinery solutions provider, proudly made its debut today on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad

(“Bursa Securities”). The shares opened at RM0.65

per share, representing a significant 16.07%

premium over the IPO price of RM0.56 per share.

Ms. Tan Poh Lin, Senior Vice President of Malacca Securities Sdn. Bhd.

Mr. Fok Chuan Meng, Head of Dealing of Malacca Securities Sdn. Bhd.

Mr. Stephen Chua Chee Keong, Independent Non-Executive Director

En. Noor Azman Bin Nordin, Independent Non-Executive Chairman

Mr. Liew Meng Hooi, Deputy Managing Director of EPB Group Berhad

Mr. Yeoh Chee Min, Managing Director of EPB Group Berhad

Ms. Ooi Kim Kew, Executive Director of EPB Group Berhad

Mr. Khor Chai Tian, Independent Non-Executive Director of EPB Group Berhad

Mr. Ooi Hun Pin, Independent Non-Executive Director of EPB Group Berhad

Mr. Wong Yoke Nyen, Director of WYNCORP Advisory Sdn, Bhd.

EPB is listed under the stock name "EPB" with the stock code“0317”.

Specialising in the design, customisation, fabrication, integration, and automation of production lines, the Group is a recognised leader in the food processing and packaging machinery industry. The Group's innovative technologies and dedication to operational efficiency have been crucial in enhancing the quality of food processing and packaging solutions, supporting clients' environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") goals, including improving operational efficiency and product quality.

The successful initial public offering of EPB raised RM40.08 million from the Public Issue, which will be allocated for the following: -



RM24.60 million towards factory expansion, including acquisition of land, construction of factory, and purchase of machinery;

RM3.00 million for the repayment of bank borrowings;

RM8.48 million for working capital purposes; and RM4.00 million for listing expenses.

En. Noor Azman Bin Nordin, Independent Non-Executive Chairman, stated: "We are deeply appreciative of the overwhelming response to our IPO. This significant occasion marks a milestone for EPB, reflecting the hard work and dedication of our team and the market's confidence in our vision and strategy. The increasing demand for automation and advanced machinery in the food processing and packaging sectors presents tremendous opportunities for us. With our listing, EPB is well-positioned to drive growth and innovation. Our plans include expanding our business footprint in Penang by building a new corporate office and a factory to enhance our production capabilities and provide additional warehousing space to meet future demand. We look forward to leveraging these opportunities to deliver greater value to our stakeholders.”

Ms. Lim Chia Wei, Managing Director of Malacca Securities Sdn. Bhd., shared:“The successful listing of EPB Group Berhad marks an important milestone for the company and highlights the strong prospects of the industry. The sector continues to evolve with increasing consumer demand for high-quality, efficient automated solutions for food processing and packaging. Concurrently, EPB Group's strategic focus on technological advancements and customisation uniquely positions it to capitalise on these trends. We are excited to support EPB Group in leveraging these opportunities to drive growth and innovation in the food processing and packaging machinery industry.”

Malacca Securities Sdn. Bhd.

is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter and Placement Agent, and WYNCORP Advisory Sdn. Bhd.

is the Corporate Finance Adviser of EPB Group Berhad.

About EPB Group Berhad and its group of companies (“EPB Group”)

Since EPB Group Berhad (“EPB”) and its group of companies (the“Group”) inception in 1992, EPB Group has established itself as an experienced player in the food processing and packaging machinery industry in Malaysia. Starting with trading manual packaging machines, EPB Group has grown and diversified its offerings to include comprehensive solutions such as the design, customisation, fabrication, integration, and automation of production lines specifically for the food manufacturing and processing sectors. Additionally, EPB Group has expanded into trading of cellulose casings and manufacturing and trading of flexible packaging materials, enhancing its portfolio to cater to the dynamic needs of the food industry. Known for its dedication to innovation, customer-centric solutions, and operational excellence, EPB Group continues to strengthen its position in the market, driven by a commitment to advancing food processing and packaging technologies and expanding its presence both locally and regionally.

For more information, visit



