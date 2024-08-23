Stefanchuk Signs Law Banning Russian Church In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk signed a law banning the activities of Russia-linked religious organizations in Ukraine and sent the document to President Volodymyr Zelensky for signature.

That's according to the parliament's website , Ukrinform reports.

In the section“Dates and status of passage,” it is noted that the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada signed bill No.8371 on August 23. The legislative act has been sent for signature to the head of the Ukrainian state.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 20, the Verkhovna Rada approved the Law“On the Protection of the Constitutional Order in the Field of Activities of Religious Organizations”, which bans the activities of religious organizations associated with Russia in Ukraine. Legislative initiative No. 8371 was adopted by 265 votes of MPs.

In January 2023, the government registered in the Verkhovna Rada bill No.8371 on the prohibition of religious organizations in Ukraine, according to which the activities of the Russian Orthodox Church may be terminated.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the bill at first reading on October 19, 2023.

On July 23, MPs blocked the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada due to the parliament's refusal to consider the bill banning the Moscow-linked church.

On August 17, the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations announced that it supports the legislative initiative to ban the activities of religious organizations affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Photo: Facebook/Stefanchuk