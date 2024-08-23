Ministry Of Transport Emphasizes Maritime Safety And Compliance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of (MoT) has issued a stern reminder to all maritime vessel operators regarding safety and requirements.

In a statement released today, the Ministry emphasized on the importance of adhering to maritime regulations to ensure safety at sea.

The MoT has called upon operators of all types of vessels to comply with three key requirements:

1. Ensure a valid registration certificate is available on board at all times.

2. Display clear and visible identification numbers on the vessel.

3. Carry all necessary maritime safety and security equipment.

The Ministry warned that failure to meet these requirements would result in legal consequences.

Vessel operators are advised to review their compliance with these regulations immediately to avoid potential penalties and to contribute to a safer maritime environment.