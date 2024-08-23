Kamakhya Temple To Shani Shingnapur-5 Mysterious Temples In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In one temple, the goddess menstruates, in another, devotees eat offerings eaten by rats. In yet another temple, the goddess takes a fire bath. Hindus must visit these 5 temples full of many wonders...

In one temple, the goddess menstruates, in another, devotees eat offerings eaten by rats. In yet another temple, the goddess takes a fire bath. Hindus must visit these 5 temples full of many wonders...

Kamakhya Temple is located in Guwahati, Assam. It is one of the Shakti Peethas and has tantric significance. Thousands of tantriks gather here on special occasions.

Thousands of animals and birds are sacrificed every day at Kamakhya. It is also said that human sacrifices were also performed here at one time, but this practice was later abolished. There is a practice of sacrificing goats, fish, and pigeons.



Kamakhya is open to devotees throughout the year, but it is closed for three days in the month of Ashadha. It is believed that the goddess menstruates during these three days. During this time, red-colored water comes out of the Yoni Kund present in the temple. Even the priests do not enter the temple during these three days. A fair is held here during these three days, which is called Ambubachi Mela.

There are many temples of Lord Shani in our country, the most famous of which is the Shani Shingnapur Temple. This temple's speciality is that there is no idol of Shani Dev here but a stone slab 5 feet high and 2 feet wide, which is worshipped as Lord Shani.

Another specialty related to this temple is that there is no roof over the idol of Shani Dev here. This idol is on a platform in the open sky. It is said that attempts were made to put a roof over the Shani idol, but it could not happen. Since then, devotees have worshipped Shani Dev in this form.

This temple of Shani Dev is located in Shingnapur village of Ahmednagar in Maharashtra. It is said that this village is protected by Lord Shani himself. People in this village do not lock their houses. They do not even keep valuables like money and jewellery in the vault. It is believed that whoever steals here will be punished by Lord Shani.



Karni Mata Temple is located 30 km from Bikaner in Rajasthan. This temple is also known as the Rat Temple. You will be surprised to know that more than 20 thousand rats live in this temple. That's why it is called the Rat Temple. People consider them to be devotees of the Goddess.

First, offerings are offered to the rats. People consider this prasad to be more special. It is a special thing that no one has ever fallen ill after eating the offerings eaten by rats.



There are thousands of black rats here, but the number of white rats is very less. They are rarely seen. It is also said that if a person sees a white rat, then it means that the grace of the goddess is upon him and the problems in his life will go away.

There is a famous temple in Udaipur district of Rajasthan, called Bambora, which is known as Idana Mata Temple. The specialty of this temple is that fire breaks out here suddenly. It is believed that the goddess takes a fire bath here on her own. Everyone bows down after seeing this miracle done by the Goddess.

Even today no one has been able to find out how the fire breaks out suddenly in this temple. Devotees come to the temple in large numbers during Navratri and other special occasions.



When the fire breaks out in this temple, all the clothes of the mother goddess are burnt. But the idol remains completely safe. This fire is very fierce, its flames rise up to a height of 20 to 25 feet. But still, the safety of the idol of the goddess is a mystery.

Hasanamba Mata Temple is located in the Hassan district of Karnataka. It is open only for seven days in a year on the occasion of Diwali. The rest of the year, it remains closed. A large number of devotees come here during these seven days.

When this temple is closed, a lamp is lit here after filling it with oil. After one year, when the doors of the temple are opened, that lamp is still lit, although a limited amount of oil is poured into that lamp. Even today no one has been able to understand this mystery.

Another specialty related to this temple is that the flowers offered to the goddess here at the time of closing the temple doors appear fresh even after a year. That is, those flowers do not wither. Their freshness remains the same.



