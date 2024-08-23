PM Modi Gifts BHISHM Cubes To Zelenskyy During Historic Ukraine Visit; Look At Its Significance (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Narendra Modi on Friday met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on the first-ever visit to Ukraine by an Indian Prime Minister. PM Modi and Zelensky hugged and shook hands as they met at the Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv.

The presentation of the Bharat Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri (BHISHM) cubes has been one of the key highlights of the ongoing visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to war-affected Ukraine.

As a gesture to showcase support, PM Modi presented four Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri (BHISHM) cubes, a mobile hospital aimed at providing emergency medical care to Ukraine's Zelenskyy.

Sharing a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri (BHISHM) is a unique effort which will ensure medical facilities in a rapidly deployable manner. It consists of cubes which contain medicines and equipment for medical care. Today, presented BHISHM cubes to President Zelenskyy.





A look at significance of BHISHM cubes

- The Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri (BHISHM) was initiated under the broad umbrella of Project Aarogya Maitri. Government of India has created the BHISHM initiative, which provides the means to deliver all basic facilities and equipment for providing emergency medical care, in an easy to use and rapidly deployable manner.

- This is achieved through packing all the relevant medicines and equipment in cubical boxes (of 15 inches) in a well-organized manner, and arranged according to the types of injuries and medical issues, that could be encountered in a war or natural disaster.

- These mini cubes are then positioned on a framework that is adjustable, strong and permits multi-mode transport (by air, sea, land and drone). In fact, the mini cubes can be carried by a person (max weight of 20 kg).

- 36 of these mini cubes mentioned above form a mother cube and two such mother cubes combine to form a BHISHM Cube.

- One mother cube has the medicines and equipment for first line care of all kinds of injuries and emergency medical situations apart from shelter and food for a crew of five for 48 hours. The other mother cube has surgical equipment and can establish a basic operating room that can manage 10-15 basic surgeries per day.

- Due to clear and convenient classification, the medicines and equipment are easy to use. The inventory management uses RFID and is automatically updated. Therefore, exact stock is easily ascertained. The BHISHM app and a digital tablet provide access to the required knowhow including through instructional videos. The tablet currently supports about 180 languages.

Overall, the BHISHM Cube has the ability to handle about 200 cases of diverse nature in emergency situations such as trauma, bleeding, burns, fractures, shock, apart from managing initial triage and classification. It also has the ability to support basic surgeries and can also generate its own power and oxygen in limited amounts/duration.

In a joint media briefing with Volodymr Zelenskyy on Friday, PM Modi urged the Ukrainian President to sit down for talks with Russia to end months-long war and offered to act as a friend to help bring peace.

PM Modi told Zelenskyy that 'dialogue and diplomacy' was the only solution to end the war, offering to help personally as a friend for peace mediation with Russia.



"India was never neutral in this war, we are on the side of peace," PM Modi emphatically said during a joint statement in Kyiv as part of a historic visit.

Earlier, a sombre PM Modi had met President Zelenskyy in Kyiv, with the two leaders shaking hands before PM Modi engulfed the Ukrainian President in a hug.

As the duo toured the war-torn country's Martyrologist Exposition, PM Modi's hand remained firmly on Zelenskyy's shoulder - a gesture of India's solidarity with Ukraine.





During his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, significant discussions took place focusing on defense, trade, and agriculture. The two countries are expected to release a joint statement soon following the talks.