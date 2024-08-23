Actress Payel Mukherjee Allegedly Attacked By Biker On Busy Kolkata Street

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Aug 24 (IANS) Amid continuing protests across city against the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the R.G. Medical College and Hospital earlier this month, Bengali actress Payel Mukherjee was allegedly attacked by a bike-borne miscreant on Southern Avenue in South Kolkata on Friday evening.

A has gone on social showing Mukherjee complaining of the harrowing ordeal she was reportedly subjected to.

In the video, which has also been shared on the official X handle of the West Bengal unit of BJP, the actress is seen in tears, claiming that as she was driving her car on Southern Avenue when a bike-borne individual asker her to open the door of her vehicl.

“When I refused fearing molestation, he smashed the window of the car. Later, the police came and rescued me. They also have arrested the bike-born person,” the actress claimed.

She also questioned the state of women's safety in Kolkata and that too at a time when protests are raging on this issue across the city.

The shattered car window can also be seen in the video.

Meanwhile, while sharing the video, the BJP claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the Home portfolio, has turned the state into a nightmare.

“Now Bengali actress Payel Mukherjee goes live fearing for her life while being abused and attacked by a bike-borne assailant right in Kolkata's Southern Avenue. Wonder how state Home Minister Mamata Banerjee has just reduced Kolkata to a nightmare for women. And her advisor is asking women to stay away from night duties,” the BJP wrote in the post while sharing the video.