Kamala Harris outperforms Donald Trump in digital advertising, highlights shifts in campaign strategy

(MENAFN) Since securing the presidential nomination, Kamala Harris has significantly outpaced Donald in digital advertising expenditure, illustrating a strategic divergence in how the two candidates are engaging with voters and securing small donations. Harris has allocated USD57 million to digital ads on platforms like Google and Meta since President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race on July 21, compared to Trump's USD5.6 million. This stark difference highlights Harris's emphasis on leveraging digital platforms to reach potential voters and donors, while Trump has been conserving funds and relying more on traditional media for his campaign messaging.



The Biden-Harris campaign's investment in digital advertising is part of a broader USD139 million expenditure on tech platforms this year, in contrast to the USD22.5 million spent by Trump and his associated campaign groups. This increased digital spend has bolstered Harris's campaign finances, preparing her for what is anticipated to be the most costly presidential race in history. Recent polls indicate that Harris is either tied with or leading Trump in several key swing states, and she is also outspending him in traditional media advertising.



Trump's current digital ad strategy marks a significant shift from his 2020 campaign, which saw USD91 million spent on online ads by this point in the election cycle. Overall, Trump had invested USD275 million in digital ads on Facebook and Google during his previous campaign. The decline in Trump's digital ad spending and its impact on his share of small-dollar donations—down from 61 percent in 2020 to 40 percent in 2024—reflects a broader shift in campaign dynamics. Advertising experts suggest that Trump's reduced investment in digital advertising could undermine his ability to harness revenue from small donors, a crucial aspect of modern political campaigns.



