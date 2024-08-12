Marshall Manson Joins Fleishmanhillard As Corporate Affairs Chair

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Marshall Manson is joining FleishmanHillard as corporate affairs chair in the UK, 12 months after leaving Brunswick .



The appointment of the former Ogilvy PR UK chief executive is part of a broader attempt by FleishmanHillard to digitise its public affairs and corporate communications offering. In addition to Brunswick, where he created and helped lead the firm's global corporate digital specialism during his five-year stint, Manson also previously held senior digital roles at Edelman.



At FleishmanHillard, Manson reunites with his former Edelman colleague Hugh Taggart, to whom he will report. Taggart joined FleishmanHillard as UK CEO at the start of this year.



"Marshall brings with him a unique blend of senior advisory capabilities and cutting-edge data and digital know-how that fits nicely with our modern approach to corporate affairs," said Taggart. "This expertise, built from years of experience holding senior positions across the industry, will be a big asset to our major clients and our newly appointed digital specialists."



Manson's arrival follows FleishmanHillard's June hiring of Joyce Higgins, a digital transformation specialist with expertise working with the pharma industry. Higgins will be joined later this month by healthcare social and digital expert, Nia Roberts.



"The communications marketplace is ripe for disruption, but it will take an agency with the culture, bravery, and scale of this one to do it," said Manson. "We have a bold vision for an approach to corporate affairs that starts with a wide range of stakeholder audiences and focuses on delivering meaningful results. The digital capability at FleishmanHillard is first-rate. But rather than trying to be digital first, or media first, we are effectiveness first."

