Sushi Song To Open 11Th South Florida Location At Marina Village On Fort Lauderdale Beach

- Chef Wijai“Song” KetsuwanFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sushi Song , a cornerstone in South Florida's culinary scene, is excited to announce the grand opening of its 11th location at Marina Village on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Coinciding with the highly anticipated grand opening of Marina Village, this event on September 5th, 2024, marks another significant milestone in Sushi Song's expansion across the region.Marina Village, part of a broader $1 billion master development plan at Bahia Mar, is set to redefine Fort Lauderdale's dining and entertainment scene. This $16 million project blends modern architecture with natural coastal elements, offering a full-fledged entertainment hub against the picturesque backdrop of the Intracoastal Waterway and Fort Lauderdale Beach. The thoughtfully designed spaces, including The Promenade, The Mainland Bar, and The Shorely, seamlessly blend culinary delights, lively bars, and entertainment venues.Sushi Song's newest location will bring its signature sushi experience to The Promenade, a premier waterfront venue featuring eight culinary kiosks, including Taco Vibez, Blue Steel Pizza Co., Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, Fresh Garden Bowls, Quore Gelato, Burgers & Shakes, and Yip. Visitors can indulge in a variety of flavors while enjoying stunning waterfront views, unwind with coastal-inspired craft cocktails at The Mainland Bar, and experience curated entertainment and unparalleled ambiance at The Shorely, a 500-person ferry transformed into a luxurious lounge.At this new location, Sushi Song will introduce a unique and carefully curated menu that ensures quick service without compromising on the quality and freshness for which the brand is known. Patrons can expect a delightful array of sushi rolls that blend traditional techniques with progressive flavors, offering something for both casual diners and dedicated sushi enthusiasts."Opening at Marina Village is a big moment for us," said Chef Wijai“Song” Ketsuwan, the visionary Chef behind Sushi Song. "This place really fits what we're all about-great sushi in a cool, laid-back setting. We're excited to meet new people and share our food with everyone who visits Fort Lauderdale Beach.""We are thrilled to welcome Sushi Song to Marina Village," said Justin Wilson Director of Operations at the Knallhart Group, lead on the Marina Village Project. "Their reputation for culinary excellence and innovative sushi perfectly complements our vision for a world-class dining and entertainment destination. We are confident that Sushi Song will be a favorite among locals and visitors."Sushi Song invites food enthusiasts, beach lovers, and Fort Lauderdale locals to its grand opening celebration on September 5th, 2024. Attendees will be among the first to experience Sushi Song's fresh and flavorful offerings in this stunning new setting.Visit to learn more about their offerings and other locations.Link to Sushi Song Marina Village Media LinkAbout Sushi Song:Established in 2009, Sushi Song is a premier sushi restaurant chain that brings the exotic flavors of South Florida to life with a New York nightlife twist. Under the culinary leadership of Chef Wijai“Song” Ketsuwan, Sushi Song has grown to 10 locations across key South Florida cities, including Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Key West. Known for its innovative sushi rolls and dynamic dining experience, Sushi Song caters to late-night diners with its commitment to quality and creativity. Signature dishes like the SoBe and A1A rolls showcase a fusion of local zest and traditional sushi craftsmanship. The food quality is complemented by Chef Song's philosophy: "Every Day Good Day!" As Sushi Song continues to expand, it remains dedicated to providing memorable dining experiences and pushing the boundaries of culinary excellence.About Marina Village:Marina Village is a one-of-a-kind open-air food hall located on the Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Boasting eight culinary kiosks, The Promenade offers diverse flavors, while The Mainland Bar provides a refreshing escape with coastal-inspired cocktails. The Shorely, a 500-person ferry turned lounge and entertainment venue, is the central hub of luxury and entertainment, promising an unforgettable experience for all who visit. Escape to Marina Village and savor the best of Fort Lauderdale's culinary and coastal offerings.

