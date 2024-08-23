Just Got A Foldable Smartphone? 5 Essential Tips To Extend Its Lifespan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After a sabbatical from the market, foldable made a comeback some five years ago. Despite several improvements since then, foldables are still more fragile than candybar-style smartphones.

We've dealt with the most of these foldable cellphones, so we have some advice on how to maintain these devices. Even if some of these suggestions might seem absurd, it's crucial to heed them if you want to preserve the folding phone intact.

These tips will apply to both flip-styled foldables, like the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, and regular foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold6.

1. Do not take off the screen protector

A few of us are in the habit of taking off the screen protector that comes installed by default on cellphones. Attempting this on a foldable device will be disastrous. A foldable smartphone lacks the robust tempered glass protection seen on standard smartphones and will thus have a more delicate screen. Its first line of protection is the pre-installed screen protector, which is very readily removed without seriously harming the internal display.

You may see minor irregularities in the screen protector after using it for a few months, particularly in the centre. That's when you should take your smartphone to an authorised repair shop to get it fixed; most manufacturers provide a free replacement during the first year of ownership.

2. Avoid handing it to friends

Long fingernails are as much of a threat to a foldable as dust, keys, and coins are; a little prod might pierce the inside screen and cause irreversible damage. Tell your buddy with long nails if you have to give it to them, and advise them to handle it with care because the interior screen is fragile.

3. Don't keep the phone open

Make sure you have closed the foldable gadget if you are not using it, even for a short while. On a foldable, leaving the primary display open might cause dust and other small particles to collect on the screen, potentially causing damage to it.

Furthermore, avoid carrying an open foldable in your pocket as objects like wallets, keychains, and even coins can irreversibly harm the inside screen. You could have to pay more than half the device's price to replace it.

This applies to water or any other liquid. While some of the foldables now come with ingress protection, making them water resistant, it is still important to ensure no liquid comes in contact with the hinge or the internal display.

4. Everyday open the phone like its the first day

Do you recall how you used to cuddle up with the foldable the day you purchased it? To make sure it stays in top condition, you must provide it with the same level of care. Always check to see whether the display is free of foreign objects before shutting it, especially on foldables with small gaps between them since these objects might pierce the screen.

In addition to the folding screen, a foldable's hinge is a crucial component that requires maintenance. Never use force to open or close a foldable object. Make sure there is no dust between the hinge system before closing, and only use the necessary force to open and shut.

5. Use soft cloth

Avoid using any specific cleaning agents or brushes on the internal display. Simply use a dry microfiber cloth, like the one that comes with eyeglasses, to clean it down if it seems dirty. Avoid using alcohol or any other type of special cleaning solution as they may cause the screen protector to get damaged and leak into the display.

We hope these tips will help you keep your new foldable in its best possible shape!

