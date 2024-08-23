Kuwaiti Oil Barrel Down USD 1.01 At USD 76.40

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 23 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil barrel went down by USD 1.01 to stand at USD 76.40 per barrel (pb) on Thursday, compared with USD 77.41 on Wednesday, said Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Friday. In international markets, oil went up by USD 1.17 to reach USD 77.22, while West Texas crude rose by USD 1.08 to reach USD 73.01. (end) mk

