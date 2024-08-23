Flood Situation Slightly Improves In Tripura, CM Takes Aerial Survey

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Aug 23 (IANS) The flood situation in Tripura, which witnessed catastrophic monsoon deluge for the first time in over three decades, slightly improved on Friday but vast areas including human habitations in urban and rural areas, still inundated.

According to the Disaster Management officials, most of the rivers in Tripura are overflowing while the state's main river Gomati, which flows through Gomati and Sepahijala districts before entering into Bangladesh, is still flowing at 22.30 meters, which is above extreme danger level of 22 meters.

An official said that around 65,500 people are taking shelter in 450 relief camps in all eight districts.

He said that 17 lakh people were affected in the entire state, which witnessed the devastating floods since Monday.

However, since Thursday afternoon, the rain in most places either stopped or its intensity reduced.

Till Thursday, at least 21 people, including women and children, had died in landslides and drowning in flood water in South Tripura, Gomati, and Khowai districts since Monday and two persons were reportedly missing.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Udaipur, Amarpur and Karbook areas under Gomati and he also visited many relief camps.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been in touch with the Chief Minister and inquired about the flood situation of the state, said in a post on X,“Given the flood situation in Tripura, the central govt, under the leadership of Modi Ji, has approved the release of Rs 40 crore in advance, as the central share from SDRF, to provide relief to the affected people.”

“The 11 NDRF teams, three columns of the Army, and four helicopters of the Air Force deployed by the Centre are already assisting the state govt in relief and rescue operations. No matter what, our sisters and brothers in Tripura will find the Modi govt standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them to battle these difficult times, Shah said.

Tripura Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister and Home Minister for helping the state to deal with the devastating floods.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a statement said on Friday that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over tripura for next five days.

“A low pressure area lies over northern parts of West Bengal and adjoining areas of northeast Jharkhand on Friday. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move nearly westwards towards Jharkhand during the next 24 hours.

Another, a cyclonic circulation lies over north Bay of Bengal at 5.8 km above mean sea level,” the statement said.

The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) has cancelled several local trains in Tripura.

An NFR spokesman said that due to heavy rain, railway tracks were damaged in Gomati and south Tripura districts, forcing the authorities to cancel these trains.

According to Disaster Management Department officials, over 1,055 houses were damaged either fully or partially and hundreds of trees were uprooted blocking many important highways.

Landslides occurred in 2,032 places across the state, most of which, however, were cleared by Thursday evening.

As per preliminary estimates, around 5,000 hectares of vegetable farms and 1.20 lakh hectares of other crop lands are still submerged.