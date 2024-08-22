Poco F6 Vs Iqoo Z9s Pro: A Detailed Comparison In Terms Of Design, Camera, Price And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The iQOO Z9s Pro has just launched in India and the company has priced it under Rs 30,000.

Among other in the same price range, Poco F6 is a direct contender due to its specifications and cost. To assist you in making a better decision, we have prepared a thorough comparison of the iQOO Z9s Pro and Poco F6, should you be looking to purchase a for less than Rs 30,000.

Poco F6 vs iQOO Z9s Pro: Display

A large 6.77-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 387 ppi and a touch sampling rate of 300 Hz is available on the iQOO Z9s Pro. The panel supports HDR 10+ certification and runs at a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Schott glass protects the screen.

The screen of the Poco F6 is crisper and has a higher ppi pixel density and resolution. Additionally, this one supports Dolby Vision and has a 12-bit AMOLED display, which allows it to produce vibrant contrast and deeper colours. Additionally, the screen is shielded with the premium Corning Gorilla Glass Victus layer used on flagship smartphones.



In terms of display specifications, the Poco F6 has a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a greater touch sampling (response) rate of 480Hz, a crisp 446 ppi pixel density, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. With support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Widevine L1, this excellent display guarantees vivid colours and a satisfying visual experience. It even reaches an astounding 2,400nits of peak brightness. Overall, for its price range, the Poco F6 has an amazing display.

Poco F6 vs iQOO Z9s Pro: Design

In terms of design, the iQOO Z9s Pro is more expensive than the Poco F6. The rear of the iQOO phone has a vegan leather surface to improve the user experience while held in the hand. The company's main product, the iQOO 12, served as inspiration for the design, which is stunning. The Poco F6 features a simple design, and those who like a more elegant style may choose to choose the black variant. The IP64 rating of both mid-range smartphones protects them from splashes of water and dust.

Poco F6 vs iQOO Z9s Pro: Camera

The rear camera performance of the iQOO Z9s Pro is better than the Poco F6, as per our initial camera testing.

The rear camera configuration of the iQOO phone consists of two cameras: a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 OIS sensor and an extra 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. A 16-megapixel selfie camera is located on the front.

Additionally, the Poco F6 has a dual rear camera setup. It has an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera in addition to a 50MP 1/1.9-inch Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS, EIS, and an f/1.59 aperture. The 20MP OV20B front camera is included for taking selfies and video chats.

Poco F6 vs iQOO Z9s Pro: Price

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the iQOO Z9s Pro costs Rs 24,999 in India. While the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option would set you back Rs 28,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 26,999. The sale is scheduled to happen on August 23 at 12 PM. Flipkart is now offering the Poco F6 at a reduced, unconditional price of Rs 27,999. Furthermore, Flipkart is offering an additional Rs 2,000 off on bank cards, bringing the total down to Rs 25,999.

Poco F6 vs iQOO Z9s Pro: Battery

Under the hood of the recently released iQOO Z9s Pro is a 5,500mAh battery. The 80W rapid charging is supported by the business. The Poco F6, on the other hand, supports 120W cable charging and has a rather smaller 5,000mAh battery.