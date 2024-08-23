Farmers And Youth Welfare Main Priority In Uttarakhand Supplementary Budget: CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Dehradun, Aug 23 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that the supplementary budget mainly focuses on promoting the welfare of farmers and youth.

"Our main budget was concerned with the welfare of the poor. In this supplementary budget, the priority is to advance the skills and growth of our youth and to support our farmers. We have tried to minimise interest rates and make the most of Central schemes," he told journalists here on the Assembly premises on the third day of the ongoing Assembly session.

"Additionally, we have made provisions to ensure that the state's assets are well-protected, and we aim to provide a good environment - both economically and practically - for future generations. This supplementary budget is intended to fulfil the needs identified in our main budget," he added

CM Dhami also mentioned plans to construct a larger Assembly building, saying that "currently, there is a significant issue with accommodation in the Assembly". He announced that a new area would be constructed for journalists, and there would also be facilities for the police.

"The government is focused on ensuring that everyone who comes here faces no inconvenience. Since Uttarakhand is a summer capital, it is their responsibility to improve the healthcare system and other services," he said.

The supplementary budget was presented in the Assembly on Thursday.

Presenting the first supplementary demands for the current financial year, Finance Minister Premchand Aggarwal said that the supplementary budget allocates Rs 3,756.89 crore for revenue and Rs 1,256.16 crore for capital expenditures.

Provisions of Rs 1,531.65 crore have been made for centrally sponsored schemes and Rs 273.17 crore for externally aided projects, he said, adding that the budget gives significant emphasis to schemes dedicated to public welfare.

Under the supplementary demands, Rs 698 crore will be spent on comprehensive education.

The Finance Minister also highlighted that large-scale construction projects remain a priority for the government.