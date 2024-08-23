Jagan Slams TDP-Led Andhra Govt For 'Negligence' Over Pharma Company Blast

(MENAFN- IANS) Visakhapatnam, Aug 23 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday alleged that the TDP-led coalition in the state was negligent in responding to the industrial accident at a pharma unit in Anakapalli district two days ago.

At least 17 people died, and 36 people were when a reactor exploded at Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited at Atchutapuram SEZ.

Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that no government leaders or officials had rushed to the site immediately after the explosion, leaving the without the necessary emergency support.

On Friday, he called on those injured in the reactor blast at a pharma unit at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone in Anakapalli district on August 21.

The YSR Congress president visited Usha Prime Hospital in Anakapalli, where the injured are undergoing treatment.

He interacted with the injured to understand their condition and the circumstances surrounding the explosion.

After calling on the injured, Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised the N. Chandrababu Naidu-led government for its negligence in responding to the accident.

He stated that even basic services, such as ambulances, were not provided, and the injured were transported to hospitals using company buses instead of appropriate medical transport.

He also called for a thorough investigation into the accident and stressed the need for existing safety protocols to be enforced to prevent future incidents.

Comparing the current government's response to his administration's handling of the LG Polymers accident in 2020, Jagan Mohan Reddy recalled how his government responded promptly within hours, providing compensation to the victims and support to their families.

He noted that his administration had distributed Rs 1 crore in compensation within 24 hours, set up safety measures, and provided financial aid to the injured.

The former Andhra Pradesh CM expressed disappointment that the government did not follow the safety reforms initiated in the previous tenure, which had implemented strict protocols and regulations in the wake of the LG Polymers incident.

He emphasised that these protocols, if properly monitored, could have prevented the current tragedy.

The YSR Congress chief urged the government to immediately provide compensation to all the affected families including injured and ensure safety measures are properly implemented in factories.