Kuwait Sends 14Th Aid Shipment To Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 23 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced on Friday that the 14th shipment of food and aid arrived in Yemen through Saudi Arabia's territories, as part of the society's efforts aiming to offer relief aid to brothers there.

A KRCS field team will head to Yemen to supervise distributing aid, in addition to inspecting development projects carried out by the society that include schools, centers, orphanage houses and water, KRCS head Abdulrahman Al-Oun told KUNA in a statement.

The society has carried out distributing food parcels, hot meals, shelter suits and hygiene bags in Marib and Hodeida governorates over the past days, he added.

This aid will contribute to alleviating the sufferings of needy families and creating dignified life for them, he said.

The move is part of humanitarian initiatives implemented by the society to offer food support to those affected by floods, he elaborated.

The needs of Yemenis are bigger than current potential of humanitarian organizations, he pointed out.

Al-Oun appealed to humanitarian partners to exert further efforts and mobilize support to respond to the needs of Yemenis who have been suffering from the largest humanitarian crisis in the world. (end)

