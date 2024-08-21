GEMS Education welcomes intake of more than 1,850 world class new teachers at annual induction event

(MENAFN- Four) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: GEMS Education today welcomed more than 1,850 new teachers from 57 nationalities to its family at its annual GEMS Awareness Day, with two new schools expanding its network to 44 across the UAE.



GEMS Awareness Day (GAD) serves as a key platform for integrating new teachers into the GEMS family, which this year celebrates 65 years since the Varkey founding family began the group in Dubai.



This coming international academic year will see the opening of two new schools – GEMS Founders School – Masdar City (Abu Dhabi) and GEMS Founders School – Dubai South – to meet record demand for school places.



GEMS expects to have more than 140,000 enrolments by the beginning of the new academic term next week, an increase in line with enlarged capacity across its network in the UAE of more than 4,200 with the introduction of the new schools and expansion projects across several existing schools.



As an internationally recognised employer of choice, GEMS attracts educators from around the world who share a passion for delivering exceptional teaching and learning experiences. Many of this year’s new hires have relocated from abroad – chiefly from the UK, India, and Egypt – and are already settling into their new school communities. Some two-thirds of the new teaching recruits are female.



Additionally, 794 Emirati nationals have joined GEMS since the launch of its award-winning Emiratisation programme in late 2022 in support of the UAE government’s strategy.



Importantly, GEMS has retained more of its teachers than ever before with 80% returning for the new academic year despite increased competition globally for the best teachers, with three new heads of schools being promoted from within in recent months.



As usual, GEMS Awareness Day 2024 was led by its visionary Founder, Mr Sunny Varkey, who spoke of the crucial importance of teachers in an ever-challenging, fast-changing world, as well as the values-led culture of the group with wellbeing for students and staff a priority.



In February 2024, Mr Varkey personally led the launch of a major new initiative within the schools – Family First – in which the importance of reciprocal care for all members of the family has been highlighted in a global movement.

He told the GAD audience: “Investing in wellbeing is not just a strategy. It is a fundamental principle that underpins the long-term success of GEMS Education. We remain a place where talented people want to join, stay, and ultimately retire with a deep sense of accomplishment and pride.”

Mr Varkey continued: “However, there is something I have learnt – in the end, everything comes down to one thing: communication. It is the foundation upon which we build trust. We must connect with parents, engage with students, and your fellow teachers to understand each other’s needs and share ideas.”

Group Chief Executive Officer, Dino Varkey, said: “We exist to secure the future, the future of our eco-system, the future of our planet and the future of humanity. We are incredibly privileged that our purpose - to put a quality education within the reach of every student - allows us to do just this.”



Dr Saima Rana, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are very proud that so many of our teachers are choosing to make their long-term futures with GEMS Education based on the professional development, wellbeing support system, and matchless career opportunities with us.



“This year alone, three new heads were appointed from within including the principals of our two new Founders schools in Dubai South and Masdar City. We are all really looking forward now to welcoming our record intake of students for an exciting school year ahead next week.”



The new intake of teachers spans the full range of year groups from Kindergarten and Foundation Stage to Post-16, and covers British, IB, US and Indian curricula.



The theme for this year’s GEMS Awareness Day was wellbeing and the event highlighted many initiatives that GEMS is carrying out to ensure that all its teachers and support staff have a network of support.





MENAFN21082024007303015691ID1108583803