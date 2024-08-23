E& UAE's Global Ascent: ISO 37001 Certification Redefines Business Integrity Standards

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) ABAC Center of Excellence awarded e& UAE the distinguished ISO 37001:2016 Anti- Bribery Management System (ABMS) certification, a significant milestone in its commitment to ethical business practices. The certification follows a thorough and rigorous auditing and examination process conducted by ABAC Center of Excellence Limited, meticulously evaluating e& UAE's adherence to the stringent standards required for compliance with the ISO 37001:2016 guidelines.

As a leader in the global telecommunications industry, e& UAE has consistently demonstrated its commitment to ethical business conduct and anti-bribery compliance. The ISO 37001:2016 certification, recognised as a stringent international standard for anti-bribery management systems, is a profound testament to the integrity and diligence of e& UAE's operational ethos. This certification is not just a formal acknowledgment, but a definitive proof of the robustness of e& UAE's internal controls and procedures designed to prevent, detect, and effectively address any instances of bribery. It underscores the company's commitment to conducting business with the utmost ethical standards and transparency.

The scope of e& UAE's certification extends across its head office operations, encapsulating finance, human resources, legal and compliance, administration, government relations, procurement, governance, risk, and internal audit departments. This comprehensive inclusion ensures that e& UAE's anti-bribery efforts are deeply embedded within the organisation's culture and operations.

Brooke Lindsay, group chief legal and compliance officer, e& expressed pride in this achievement: "Achieving the ISO 37001:2016 certification transcends mere regulatory compliance; it embodies the essence of our ethos at e& UAE. We are committed to upholding the highest levels of integrity and ethical standards, which are deeply embedded in our organisational DNA. This certification by ABAC is a testament to our dedication to cultivating an environment of absolute ethical integrity and transparency."

Zafar Anjum, group CEO at ABAC, lauded e& UAE's efforts, stating: "e& UAE's path to securing ISO 37001:2016 certification sets a benchmark for corporate diligence. Their proactive adoption and implementation of world-class anti-bribery and anti-corruption measures stand as a model in the industry. It is truly inspiring to witness a telecommunications giant like e& UAE at the forefront, spearheading a global movement towards ethical business conduct. Their actions are not just commendable but are paving the way for a new standard in corporate responsibility and integrity."

