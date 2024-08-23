عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tashkent Hosts First Meeting Of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan High Intergovernmental Council

Tashkent Hosts First Meeting Of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan High Intergovernmental Council


8/23/2024 5:35:29 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The inaugural meeting of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan High Intergovernmental Council has commenced in Tashkent, with the participation of Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

MENAFN23082024000195011045ID1108593189


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search