Tashkent Hosts First Meeting Of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan High Intergovernmental Council

( MENAFN - AzerNews) The inaugural meeting of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan High Intergovernmental Council has commenced in Tashkent, with the participation of Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

