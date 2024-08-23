Tashkent Hosts First Meeting Of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan High Intergovernmental Council
The inaugural meeting of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan High
Intergovernmental Council has commenced in Tashkent, with the
participation of Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of
Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.
