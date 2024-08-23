Goat Milk Products Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Goat milk is amongst the most commonly consumed animal-derived milk worldwide because it promotes digestive and offers numerous health benefits. In comparison to bovine milk, goat milk exhibits a reduced lactose concentration. The substance in question comprises crucial nutrients such as protein, calcium, lipids, vitamins, iron, and other important minerals.

Goat milk is an excellent source of for young children and newborns. Goat milk is also preferred by persons who are allergic to cow's milk because it is simple to digest. Due to its nutrient-rich composition, goat milk is of exceptional quality, much as cow and buffalo milk. Moreover, goat milk can be consumed fresh or processed and is used to produce a variety of byproducts, including cheese, butter, ice cream, yogurt, condensed milk, and powdered milk.

Market Dynamics

High Prevalence of Lactose Intolerance Worldwide Drives the Global Market

Lactose intolerance results from the body's incapacity to process or digest lactose, a sugar in milk and other dairy products. According to Woolwich Dairy, a Canadian company that receives goat milk from more than 200 farms, raw or unfortified goat milk inherently contains less lactose than the lactose levels commonly observed in 2% cow's milk. Goat milk is a viable option for lactose intolerance so long as the lactose content is below what the body can tolerate.

In certain instances, individuals allergic to cow milk's alpha S1 casein protein are not lactose intolerant. This protein is not, however, present in bovine milk. Goat milk has the greatest concentration of A2 casein, making it the closest substitute to human milk. Moreover, goat milk's pH level is comparable to human milk. As a result, the low level of lactose present in goat milk and the rising number of persons with lactose intolerance is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

Growing Demand

from

Emerging Economies Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Developing nations in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa will be the quickest-growing markets and important contributors to the goat milk products market throughout the projected period. China will contribute most to market growth in the Asia-Pacific region due to rising demand for goat cheese and goat milk powder for newborn formulae. Chinese women are embracing newborn formulae made from goat milk due to the excellent nutritional content of such goods.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the number of middle-income households is swiftly increasing. These families are modernizing and adopting new lifestyles. Moreover, due to the increased purchasing power of consumers in several nations, the Asia-Pacific region's customer base, particularly in Southeast Asian nations, is poised to grow rapidly. Lifestyle innovations and rising consumer spending are anticipated to generate opportunities for the goat milk product market in Asia-Pacific nations over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Europe is the most significant global goat milk products market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period. In Europe, the health-conscious population primarily drives the demand for goat milk products. In Europe, those aged 65 and older made up 20.3% of the population in 2020. Obesity and diabetes are two lifestyle-related conditions that could impact a significant proportion of this elderly population. Therefore, they would be optimal consumers for goat milk products, which are more protein and easier to digest.

In contrast to other regions, where millennials are the primary target market for fitness products and services, European demand for goat milk products is primarily led by adults aged 30 to 45. This age group is well-informed, technologically savvy, and has considerable disposable income, allowing them to purchase healthy, high-quality foods. Therefore, the demand for goat milk products, especially cheese, is increasing throughout Europe.

Key Highlights



The global goat milk products market was valued at USD 13.06 billion in 2023. It is estimated to reach USD

19.77 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period (2023–2032).

Based on the product type, the global goat milk products market is bifurcated into cheese, milk powder, packaged milk, UHT milk, and others.

The cheese segment dominates the global market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.32% over the forecast period.

Based on consumers, the global goat milk products market is divided into adult, teenager, elder, and infant.

The adult segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 7.17% throughout the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global goat milk products market is divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, medical and pharmaceutical stores, online, and others.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment owns the largest market share and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.20% over the forecast period.

Europe is the most significant global goat milk products market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key global goat milk products market players are Dairy Goat Co-operation, Stickney Hill, Meyenberg Goat Milk Products, FIT Company, Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd, AVH Dairy Trade B.V., Baiyue Group, Goat Partners International, Groupe Lactalis, and others.

Market News



In March 2023,

ObvioHealth, in collaboration with IQVIA Consumer Health, announced the launch of a fully decentralized clinical trial with Jovie USA to introduce the first goat milk-based infant formula approved by the FDA to the United States.

In June 2023,

Vilvah, a pioneer in natural and eco-friendly hair care products, announced the launch of its revolutionary innovation: the Goat Milk Hair Masque with Ceramides. This innovative product is poised to revolutionize haircare practices by delivering salon-like results in a single container.



Global Goat Milk Products Market: Segmentation

By Product

Type



Cheese

Milk Powder

Packaged Milk

UHT Milk

Others



By Consumer



Adult

Teenager

Elder

Infant



By Distribution Channel



Super Markets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Speciality Stores

Medical and Pharmaceutical Stores

Online

Others



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



