1,500 Beneficiaries Supported By The SA'ada Program In Union Coop

Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, the Chief Community Relations Officer at Union Coop, has announced that the number of beneficiaries from the 'Sa'ada' program, which Union Coop has dedicated to families with limited income and those receiving social assistance, has reached 1,500. The initiative is designed to support these families by providing monthly shopping cards worth AED 500 for six months.

Dr. Al Bastaki emphasized that Union Coop is still accepting applications from interested in benefiting from the program, especially those who receive assistance from the Ministry of Community Development, the Community Development Authority, and various charitable organizations. The shopping cards, valued at AED 500 per month, aim to cover part of the essential needs of the eligible families by offering them a free shopping allowance for a limited period.

He also highlighted that Union Coop prioritizes sustainability in its charitable and social work, aiming to contribute to social and economic development in Dubai. This aligns with the vision of the UAE's wise leadership, which consistently launches and supports humanitarian initiatives.

Furthermore, Dr. Al Bastaki noted that Union Coop has a dedicated team that continuously studies the needs of its shareholders and works to launch initiatives that bring them happiness. To qualify for the 'Sa'ada' program, applicants must be shareholders of Union Coop and recipients of financial aid from any authorized government or charitable organization.