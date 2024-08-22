Iraqi Airstrike Destroyed Daesh Hideout In E. Province, Killing Militants
8/22/2024 8:07:56 PM
BAGHDAD, Aug 23 (NNN-NINA) – The Iraqi military announced yesterday that, it had conducted an airstrike in the eastern province of Diyala, destroying a Daesh hideout and killing all militants inside.
Based on intelligence reports, the Iraqi military sent F-16 fighter jets to attack the Daesh hideout in the Hamrin mountain range, in northern Diyala at 7:00 a.m. local time (0400 GMT), according to a statement released by the Security media Cell, an outlet of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command.
The statement added, the destroyed hideout served as a logistical support site for the terrorists.
Captain Asaad Salman, from the federal police, said that, a team of soldiers and federal police was sent to the scene, where they discovered scattered remains of militants, along with weapons, ammunition, and other logistical materials. The death toll was not specified.– NNN-NINA
