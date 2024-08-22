Morocco To Build World’S Largest Football Stadium For 2030 World Cup

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Morocco is set to take a monumental step in history by constructing the world's largest football stadium, an initiative aimed at hosting the 2030 final.



The recent conceptual images have unveiled the proposed Grand Stade Hassan II, situated in Benslimane, about 40 kilometers from Casablanca.



In addition, this will boast a seating capacity of 115,000, potentially making it the premier football venue globally.



Scheduled for completion in 2028, two years before the World Cup, Grand Stade Hassan II aims to be more than a sports facility; it represents a strategic move by Morocco to secure the final match of the tournament.



Morocco, partnering with Spain and Portugal, will share hosting duties for the 2030 World Cup. This will mark North Africa's second time hosting the event, following South Africa in 2010.







The architecture firm Oualalou + Choi and the stadium construction company Populous are actively supporting this ambitious project. Populous is known for their work on London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the new Wembley Stadium.



With this expertise, Morocco hopes to deliver a state-of-the-art venue that stands as a testament to its growing stature in the global sports arena. The Grand Stade Hassan II would eclipse the capacities of many football-specific stadiums worldwide.



However, it would still fall short of the Narendra Modi Stadium in India, which can accommodate 132,000 spectators, primarily for cricket matches.



This venture into unprecedented architectural achievement is not just about sports infrastructure. It's about Morocco's vision to elevate its international profile and boost local development through such a global event.



By hosting the World Cup, Morocco aims to highlight the cultural and economic vibrancy of North Africa. This will foster a deeper connection with the international community.

