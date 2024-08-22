Provincial Level Cricket Tournament Enters Day 2

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Anantnag- The Department of Youth Services and Sports Anantnag kick started the Inter-District Provincial Level on Wednesday across three different venues. The tournament opened with a series of competitive matches among various districts at Sports Qazigund and HSS Bijbehra.

In the first match, Baramulla set a target of 110 runs, with Anas Abas making 24 runs. Kulgam's Aftab Ahmad took three crucial wickets. In their chase, Kulgam faced early challenges, but Tariq Nabi and Hanan Sameer steadied the innings, guiding Kulgam to a four-wicket victory.

In the second match, Srinagar elected to bat and set a target of 135 runs. Dayan Firdous scored 25 runs. Budgam responded confidently, chasing down the target with two wickets remaining.

In the another match, hosts Anantnag won the toss and chose to bat first, setting a target of 110 runs. Iffat Manzoor led the charge with 48 runs. Kupwara bowler Baazish Tarray took three wickets. Kupwara's batting lineup struggled from the start, with Peerzada Majid making a valiant effort of 26 runs. However, their efforts fell short as Anantnag secured a 37-run victory. Faisal Amin took three wickets for Anantnag.

In another matchup, Bandipora won the toss and elected to bat, posting a challenging target of 137 runs. Kaiser Lone played a magnificent innings, scoring 53 runs off just 23 balls. Shopian's bowling attack was led by Suhail Muzaffar, who took three wickets. Chasing the target, Shopian managed to reach the target with ease. Key contributions from Arsalan Bhat (30 runs) and Moomin Mukhtar (28 runs) led Shopian to a five-wicket victory.

