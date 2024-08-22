FOREE RANCH OPENS IN PROVIDENCE VILLAGE, TEXAS, FEATURING SINGLE-FAMILY LENNAR HOMES IN A PREMIER MASTER-PLANNED COMMUNITY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PROVIDENCE VILLAGE, Texas, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, is celebrating the grand opening of Foree Ranch , a new master-planned community located in Providence Village, Texas. Featuring a host of popular neighborhood amenities, Foree Ranch offers four single-family home collections and 1,450 spacious homesites that are competitively priced and available now.

Lennar offers single-family homes from the mid $200,000s at Foree Ranch, a new master-planned community located in Providence Village, Texas.

"It is great to reach this stage at Foree Ranch, when we can bring this master plan to fruition," said Gregory Mayberry, Lennar Dallas-Fort Worth Division President. "These homes – and the vision for this neighborhood – reflect Lennar's commitment to quality, design and comfort, not to mention celebrating good times with family and friends. It is a stellar combination that we're confident will thrive in Providence Village."

Lennar recently hosted a Grand Opening event offering attendees the opportunity to tour the new model homes and experience the community's ambiance complete with live music, a variety of food truck offerings, and sweet treats. Notable guests including Providence Village Mayor Linda Inman, Council Member Klayton Rutherford, and Town Manager Brian Roberson with his spouse, DeAnn, contributing to a memorable occasion for the community.

Spanning Lennar's Classic, Cottage, Watermill and Wellton collections, the one- and two-story homes at Foree Ranch range in size from 1,025 to 2,448 square feet, with two to four bedrooms and two to three baths.

Floorplans incorporate generous living spaces, modern kitchens, comfortable bedrooms and resort-style owner's suites. Each home also comes with Lennar's industry signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Foree Ranch, this includes select appliances, granite, or quartz countertops, upgraded cabinets, hard surface flooring, along with a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures. Pricing at Foree Ranch begins in the mid $200,000s.

Foree Ranch is set to offer a wide range of amenities that the entire family can appreciate. Residents will have exclusive access to leisure and recreational facilities including a resort-like swimming pool, complete with a lazy river and shaded cabanas and a community center that offers ample space for gatherings. The community also features a playground for children, a dedicated area for food trucks, a community baseball field, and tennis courts.

The amphitheater and parks provide open spaces for events and relaxation, while the fitness center caters to health and wellness needs. Additionally, residents can enjoy a serene fishing pond among many other attractions.

Foree Ranch offers a serene countryside lifestyle in Denton County, surrounded by parks, trails, and sports fields. Its convenient location, near U.S. Routes 377 and 380, provides seamless access to the neighboring cities of Denton, Frisco, and Plano. The community is a short drive from Lake Lewisville, a prominent North Texas lake with 233 miles of shoreline, where residents can enjoy various recreational activities including fishing, water skiing, and swimming.

Children at Foree Ranch will be served by the highly rated Aubrey Independent School District.

Visit the Foree Ranch Welcome Home Center at 3016 Tersk Road in Providence Village, Texas. For more information, call (866) 314-4477 or visit the Foree Ranch community website

