Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: Victim's Father Reacts To Viral Audio Clip, Says 'We Will Not...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The father of the Kolkata rape and murder victim reacted to the clip, which purportedly shed light on the first conversations between the victim's family and a staff of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. In his reaction to the clip, the father of the victim declined to take responsibility for the leaked conversations.

"We don't know from where, how it [the phone conversation between the family and the assistant superintendent of the hospital went viral. We will not take responsibility for it," the father was quoted by ANI as saying.

When asked if the voice on the phone is his, the victim's father said,“You say so, but I do not see it. This issue will not affect the investigation.”

In the viral audio clip, a woman, who identified herself as the assistant superintendent of the hospital, was heard speaking with the parents and informing them about their daughter's "suicide".