Weather Alert: Light Showers Likely In Delhi; IMD Issues Orange Alert For Gujarat, Maharashtra

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi on Thursday dropping the temperature six notches below normal at 28.8 degrees Celsius.

On August 29, 77.1 mm of rain were reported by Delhi's main meteorological station, the observatory in Safdarjung. Over Delhi-NCR on Friday, the Met Department has predicted a typically overcast sky with light rain and thunderstorms.

The previous few days have seen a lot of rain fall on Gujarat, which has caused major waterlogging in a number of the state's towns. On Friday, significant to extremely heavy rainfall is predicted over a few isolated locations in Gujarat due to the presence of a deep depression over Kachchh and the surrounding Saurashtra districts.

On August 31, the state's coastal areas are probably going to have strong rains. For the districts of Porbandar, Jamnagar, Dwarka, and Kutch, where severe to extremely heavy rainfall is expected on Friday, the Met Department has issued an orange alert.

In response to the forecast of heavy rain and possible storms in the Kutch district, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called a meeting at the Gandhinagar State Emergency Operation Centre on Thursday. Patel and the District Collector discussed the system's readiness for the natural disaster over a video chat.

Heavy rains are also likely to hit ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa from Sept 2 to Sept 4, 2024. Heavy showers are likely over Marathwada region from Sept 1 to Sept 3.

The IMD has forecasted significant rainfall for September 2 across Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi; August 30 to September 2 over Uttarakhand; and September 1 and 2, over Uttar Pradesh. There might be a lot of rain in Rajasthan between September 1 and September 4. On September 2, there is a chance of isolated, extremely heavy rainfall in East Rajasthan.

On August 30, exceptionally heavy rainfall is predicted across coastal Karnataka by IMD. On Saturday, there is a good chance of heavy rain over North Interior Karnataka.

Heavy showes are likely to hit Telangana, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh Yanam during during the next 2-3 days.