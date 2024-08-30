Europa Conference League 2024-25: Chelsea Go Through To Group Stage Despite Losing 2-1 Against Servette

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chelsea go through to the group stage of Europa League 2024-25 despite suffering 2-1 defeat away to Servette in the second leg of their qualifying play-off tie on Thursday night (August 29). The Blues came into the tie on the back of a 2-0 lead thanks to second-half efforts from Christopher Nkunku and Noni Madueke at Stamford Bridge

last week.

Chelsea started the second leg brightly at Stade de Geneve as Enzo Fernandez tested Servette goalkeeper Joel Mall with a powerful long range strike. The Blues extended their aggregate lead inside the opening 14 minutes thanks to Nkunku's penalty after Mykhailo Mudryk had been fouled by Keigo Tsunemoto. It was the French footballer's second goal of the tie.



The home side drew level in the 32nd-minute when Dereck Kutesa made a darting run down the centre and laid the ball to Jeremy Guillemenot, who slotted home from inside the box. In response, Nkunku combined with Marc Guiu and went through on goal, but Mall was quickly off his line to make the save.



Chelsea kept pushing for the second goal but Mall stood firm to deny Guiu and Mudryk from one-on-one situations. Meanwhile, against the run of play, Servette made the score 2-1.

Miroslav Stevanovic's cross from the left flank was headed home by

Enzo Crivelli.



Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson put the ball inside the net but the linesman raised the flag for offside. Nkunku played a lovely through ball to find the run of substitute Cole Palmer, but the England international's effort rattled the crossbar.



Servette failed to find another goal that would have taken the tie to extra time hence the Blues go through to the league stage of Conference League courtesy of a 3-2 aggregate win.



