UAE: Partial Closures Announced For Two Abu Dhabi Roads

A major road in Al Ain is set to be partially closed starting Saturday, August 24, according to AD Mobility.

The partial closure of the right side of Khalifa Bin Zayed Road will last until Friday, September 6, the authority informed through social media platform X on Thursday.

Check the map below:

(The lane highlighted in red will be closed, while those in green will remain unaffected.)

Photo: X/ AD Mobility

AD Mobility also announced about partial closure on Al Taroosh Street-Shakhbout City Road in Abu Dhabi. The closure will be from August 23 to August 26.

Check the map below:

(The lane highlighted in red will be closed while the rest of the lane will remain unaffected by the closure.)

Photo: X/ AD Mobility

The two left lanes towards Shakhbout city and one left lane towards Al Shawamekh will closed from 6 pm on Friday (August 23) until Monday (August 26).

