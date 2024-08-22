Gaza Death Toll Rises To 40,265 Wounded 93,144

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The death toll from the ongoing Israeli genocide on the Gaza Strip since October 2023 has risen to 40,265 martyrs and 93,144 wounded, most of whom are children and women.

Gaza's medical sources stated that the Israeli forces (IOF) committed four new massacres against Palestinian families in the Strip during the past 24 hours, slaughtering 42 Palestinian civilians and wounding 163 others.

Image shows a Palestinian child in an Israeli strike, as she's carried to the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on August 21, 2024. (Photo by Bashar Taleb / AFP)

Ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to retrieve the bodies of thousands of slaughtered civilians from under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

The IOF continue its genocidal act against the Gaza Strip for the 321st consecutive day by launching dozens of airstrikes and artillery shelling and committing massacres against civilians midst a catastrophic humanitarian situation.

A young Palestinian boy stands near a car buried in rubble in the vicinity of a building shortly after it was levelled by Israeli bombing in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on August 22, 2024. (Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP)

Israeli occupation forces displacement of 100,000 Palestinians from Deir Al Balah

