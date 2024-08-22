(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy

size is estimated to grow by USD 698.9 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

13.59%

during the forecast period. Rising food safety concerns

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

evolution of miniature nir spectrometers. However,

high cost of nirs devices

poses a challenge. Key market players include ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Avantes BV, B and W Tek, Brimrose Corp. Of America, Bruker Corp., BUCHI Labortechnik AG, Foss, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Lumex Instruments, Metrohm AG, Ocean Insight, Perkin Elmer Inc., Polytec GmbH, Sartorius AG, Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., Zeltex LLC, and ZEUTEC. Continue Reading







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Benchtop and Portable), End-user (Pharmaceutical and biomedical industry, Food and beverage industry, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Avantes BV, B and W Tek, Brimrose Corp. Of America, Bruker Corp., BUCHI Labortechnik AG, Foss, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Lumex Instruments, Metrohm AG, Ocean Insight, Perkin Elmer Inc., Polytec GmbH, Sartorius AG, Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., Zeltex LLC, and ZEUTEC

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The market for Near-Infrared (NIR) spectroscopy is expanding due to the growing adoption of miniature NIR spectrometers. These compact instruments, with condensed optical systems, image sensors, and circuits, offer advantages such as portability and flexibility for field use. They are increasingly used in industries like chemical, food manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals for online and at-line process monitoring and control. Handheld NIR spectrometers enable rapid, non-destructive testing of raw materials in warehouses, reducing the need for laboratory sampling and quarantine. Vendors like VIAVI Solutions provide solutions such as the MicroNIR spectrometer, which offers small form factors and long instrument life due to the absence of moving parts. The advancements in microelectromechanical systems are further driving the growth of these devices for in-the-field and on-site analysis.



The Near-Infrared (NIR) Spectroscopy Market is experiencing significant growth due to its applications in various industries. In biotechnology, NIRS technology is used for insect detection and disease diagnosis in plants. In the criminal justice system, NIRS is utilized for crime scene investigations and forensic lab applications. The chemicals, cosmetics, pulp and paper, petrochemicals, polymer manufacture, palm oil, pharmaceutical, and healthcare industries all benefit from NIRS technology's ability to analyze the chemical composition of materials in a non-destructive and user-friendly manner. Emerging nations are increasingly adopting NIRS due to its cost-effectiveness and miniaturization. Advancements in NIRS include FT-NIR, dispersive near-infrared spectroscopy, and benchtop instruments. International organizations and NIR spectrometer manufacturers continue to invest in this technology, leading to improvements in data processing capabilities, artificial intelligence, and machine learning techniques for increased accuracy and process optimization. NIRS is also used in agriculture for crop monitoring, healthcare for tissue oxygenation and brain activity analysis, and in metabolic processes.



Market

Challenges



Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS) market involves advanced devices, such as fNIRS for brain-computer interfaces and NIR spectrometers, which come with high costs due to sophisticated components like polarization interferometers and gray filters. FNIRS systems, priced between USD100,000 and USD400,000, use frequencies instead of continuous waves for complex brain activity monitoring. NIR spectrometers, priced between USD20,000 and USD100,000, offer configurable systems and advanced IR instrumentation. Portable NIRS instruments, starting from USD1,000, include optic accessories and sampling tools for testing and controlling material quality. Software solutions provide spectral measurement, classification, and quantitative analysis for optimizing industrial production processes. Technological advancements increase product costs, potentially hindering the growth of the global NIRS market. Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS) is a non-destructive analytical technique used in various industries, including Agriculture and Healthcare, for determining the chemical composition of samples. NIRS technology operates in the near-infrared region of the electromagnetic spectrum. Dispersive NIR spectroscopy is a popular method used in this field. The Agriculture industry benefits from NIRS through precision agriculture and smart farming, enabling quality control, process optimization, and product safety. Benchtop NIRS instruments are user-friendly and offer miniaturization and advanced data processing capabilities, including artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, for improved accuracy. NIR spectroscopy is also used in healthcare for tissue oxygenation, brain activity, metabolic processes, monitoring of diseases, personalized medicine, and non-destructive testing. In the Food industry, it is used for food authentication, personalized nutrition, and environmental monitoring. NIR spectroscopy is also used in the detection of counterfeit pharmaceuticals and particle measurement. International organizations and technology companies are continuously advancing NIRS technology to meet the evolving needs of various industries. These advancements include improvements in imaging, automation, and data processing capabilities, leading to increased accuracy and efficiency.

Segment Overview



This near-infrared (nir) spectroscopy market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Benchtop 1.2 Portable



2.1 Pharmaceutical and biomedical industry

2.2 Food and beverage industry 2.3 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Benchtop-

Benchtop Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS) devices offer several advantages over portable devices for various industries. These devices are compact and can be conveniently placed on a laboratory workbench, making them ideal for use in space-constrained environments. Benchtop NIRS devices provide transmission measurements, which are not available in portable devices, and can capture larger sample areas, reducing measurement inaccuracies. In the phytopharmaceutical industry, benchtop NIRS devices are increasingly used for quality control purposes due to their higher calibration quality and ability to determine Rosmarinic acid (RA) content in dried and powdered Rosmarini folium more accurately than portable devices. The Metrohm NIRS XDS MasterLab Analyzer is an example of a benchtop NIRS device used for analyzing drugs. Its optional coarse granular sample cell enables the analysis of various solid forms, benefiting pharmaceutical and biomedical companies in developing new drug formulations. End-user industries such as pharmaceutical and biomedical, food and beverage, chemical, and agriculture will continue to demand benchtop NIRS devices due to their ability to determine multiple sample compositions rapidly and accurately, minimizing laboratory analysis time and replacing routine tests. These features contribute to the growth of the benchtop NIRS market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Near-Infrared (NIR) spectroscopy is a non-destructive analytical technique that utilizes the near-infrared region of the electromagnetic spectrum to determine the chemical composition of various materials. This technology has gained significant attention in various industries due to its ability to provide rapid and accurate analysis. In the field of biotechnology, NIR spectroscopy is used for the analysis of biological samples, including food and agricultural products. Insect detection is another application where NIR spectroscopy is used to identify insect infestations in crops. In the realm of crime detection and forensic labs, NIR spectroscopy is employed to analyze evidence for chemical identification. The chemical industry uses NIR spectroscopy for quality control and process monitoring of various chemicals. In the cosmetics industry, NIR spectroscopy is used for the analysis of pigments and formulations. In the pulp and paper industry, NIR spectroscopy is used for the analysis of pulp and paper quality. In petrochemicals, NIR spectroscopy is used for the analysis of petroleum products and refinery streams. NIRS technology is also used in the detection of counterfeit pharmaceuticals and for particle measurement in various industries. Dispersive infrared spectroscopy is a variant of NIR spectroscopy that uses a dispersive element instead of a grating to disperse the infrared light.

Market Research Overview

Near-Infrared (NIR) Spectroscopy is a non-destructive analytical technique that utilizes the near-infrared region of the electromagnetic spectrum to determine the chemical composition of various materials. This technology finds applications in diverse industries, including Biotechnology, Agriculture, Healthcare, and Chemicals. In Biotechnology, NIR Spectroscopy is used for insect detection, crime detection in forensic labs, and pharmaceutical production for chronic diseases. In the Agriculture industry, it is used for quality control, process optimization, product safety, and precision agriculture. In the Chemicals sector, NIR Spectroscopy is employed for the analysis of polymers, petrochemicals, and pulp and paper. NIR Spectroscopy also finds applications in the Cosmetics industry for product development and quality control. Advancements in NIRS technology include user-friendly instruments, miniaturization, data processing capabilities, artificial intelligence, and machine learning techniques, leading to increased accuracy and automation. NIR Spectroscopy is also used in healthcare for tissue oxygenation, brain activity, metabolic processes, monitoring of diseases, personalized medicine, and non-destructive testing. In emerging nations, NIR Spectroscopy is gaining popularity due to its cost-effectiveness and ease of use. Technologies like FT-NIR, Dispersive near-infrared spectroscopy, and benchtop instruments are widely used. NIR Spectroscopy is also used for food authentication, environmental monitoring, counterfeit pharmaceuticals, particle measurement, and smart farming. International organizations are promoting the use of NIR Spectroscopy for various applications due to its benefits in terms of accuracy, quality control, and process optimization.

