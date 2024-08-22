DISCOVER CULINARY EXCELLENCE THIS FALL IN NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FLA.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) -October Marks First Month in Coastal Community-

New Smyrna Beach Area is an incredible destination for culinary connoisseurs, with a wide array of locally owned and operated dining establishments, innovative experiences and exciting culinary events. This October marks a significant milestone as the area celebrates new and innovative culinary events and returning favorites.

Coastal Catch Restaurant Month

The New Smyrna Beach Area is set to dazzle food enthusiasts during the inaugural NSB Coastal Catch Restaurant Month

from October 1-31. More than 15 of the area's most beloved restaurants will showcase the region's coastal heritage with exclusive dishes, special menus and elevated dining experiences. Highlights include succulent shrimp, savory scallops and surf-and-turf delights, all featuring the freshest local catches. Other options are prime rib, cajun chicken pasta, filet mignon and chicken parmesan. Diners can indulge in three-course prix fixe menus priced at $39 and $59. Renowned chefs will create innovative dishes available for a limited time, all using locally sourced ingredients. Participating restaurants include Outriggers Tiki Bar & Grill , Norwood's Treehouse , Third Wave Cafe , Café Verde , Clancy's Cantina , La Terrazza , Spanish River Grill , General Public House

and more. Residents and visitors can get a first look at the specialty menus starting September 16 at .

Worth Tasting: New Smyrna Beach

Worth Tasting , a three-day, all-inclusive culinary adventure, will mark its New Smyrna Beach debut the weekend of October 25-28. The immersive culinary weekend will offer a limited number of participants an exclusive experience with culinary tours exploring the area's top restaurants and beverage experiences. Attendees will find a luxurious home base for the weekend at Joy by the Sea , a cove of vibrant villas just steps from the white sandy shores. An extensive itinerary for the weekend includes a luncheon with New Smyrna Beach resident, "Grilled Cheese Social " author and Food Network champion Chef MacKenzie Smith; an olive oil tasting at The Galley; a tour of the New Smyrna Beach Farmers' Market; food board crafting; private dinners, brunches and more. Worth Tasting is hosted by Stephen Fries, Professor Emeritus of Hospitality Management and a syndicated food columnist, and Chris Bartlett, CEO of GEM Advertising and Poetic Sunset Escapes. Known for their 17-year culinary walking tour in New Haven, Conn., the duo brings their expertise to Worth Tasting's New Smyrna Beach debut. For tickets and more information, please visit .

An Art Affair

The New Smyrna Beach Area Visitors Bureau and Garden & Gun host An Art Affair , an immersive weekend of high-end culinary and art experiences on October 18 and 19. Now in its second year, the event begins with a welcome cocktail party at New Smyrna Beach's oldest historic home, Victoria 1883 , with creative cocktails from SugarWorks Distillery

and works by Florida artists. The itinerary also includes brunch and hors d'oeuvres at The Hub on Canal

after a self-guided morning at the Plein Air Paint Out

festival. Plein air painting is the practice of painting outdoors, allowing artists to capture the natural light, atmosphere and beauty of the landscape in real time, and the New Smyrna Beach Area's picturesque coastal scenery makes it the perfect setting for this art form. The weekend concludes with Plein Air Dinner at Atlantic Center for the Arts ,

a renowned interdisciplinary artists' community, gallery and arts education facility, where guests will enjoy a multicourse meal prepared by Chef Dave Moscoso of Third Wave Cafe, wine pairings, live music and more. Please visit

for tickets and additional information.

The New Smyrna Beach Area offers an unparalleled culinary journey for culinary connoisseurs, blending diverse dining options with unique, immersive events. Whether indulging in fine dining or participating in coastal cuisine celebrations, visitors are sure to experience the vibrant flavors and hospitality that make this coastal community a top destination for food enthusiasts.

Located just 20 minutes from the New Smyrna Beach Area, Daytona Beach International Airport

(DAB) offers a convenient gateway with affordable flights from major metropolitan areas. Visitors can easily access New Smyrna Beach from DAB with options to rideshare, taxi and car rental.

About the New Smyrna Beach Area

The New Smyrna Beach area includes the communities of New Smyrna Beach, Edgewater, Oak Hill, Osteen and Port Orange in east Central Florida. New Smyrna Beach is an eclectic mix of old and new; of subtle sophistication and bohemian soul that is as "real" as Florida gets. It occupies a notable place in history as one of oldest cities in Florida, site of the largest single attempt at British colonization in the new world. The city's barrier island is recognized worldwide for its incredible surf with Surfer magazine recently touting it one of the "Best Surf Towns in America" and National Geographic magazine including it in its "World's Top 20 Surf Towns."

Accommodations range from charming bed and breakfast inns to family-size condominium units and oceanfront hotels. Natural attractions include 17 miles of sandy beaches from Ponce de Leon Inlet to Canaveral National Seashore and North America's most diverse estuary – the Indian River Lagoon.

Two distinct downtowns along Flagler Avenue and Canal Street and connected via the Waterfront Loop welcome visitors with independent restaurants, unique shops, artisanal coffee shops and art galleries.

