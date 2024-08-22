CBI & Lokayukta Harassing Friends, Family: K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 22 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief and State President D.K. Shivakumar said on Thursday that his family and friends were being harassed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the State Lokayukta in connection with the disproportionate assets case involving him.

Responding to queries from the near the Lokayukta office after the inquiry, he said that the Congress-led state had transferred the disproportionate assets case from the CBI to the State Lokayukta.

However, the CBI has not stopped its investigation and continues to probe the case, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

"More than a hundred of my friends and family members are being harassed a lot. The same is being done by the Lokayukta, and they too are causing harassment," Shivakumar added.

"The Lokayukta has been investigating the case for the past six months. They questioned me for more than two hours. The CBI is no better. The Lokayukta officials are asking strange questions. The CBI hasn't even asked me questions yet, nor have they called me for inquiry even once. But the Lokayukta officials are also causing trouble," he said.

"I have answered the Lokayukta's questions. They asked questions to clarify certain issues, and I will submit the relevant supporting documents I have," Shivakumar added.

"They had issued a notice to me to appear for an inquiry on Wednesday (Aug 21). I requested to appear today (Thursday) as I had a programme to offer "Bagina" at the Almatti Dam," he said.

Shivakumar has participated in a special worship programme thanking gods for good rainfall in the state.

Asked what documents were requested by the Lokayukta, he said, "I can't reveal all that."

Asked if he would have to appear for another inquiry, Shivakumar said, "I don't know, they will review the answers and documents I have provided and may call me again."

Asked about his visit to Delhi, he added, "The Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) and I are going."

Shivakumar has recently said that the BJP wants to send him to jail, adding that he is ready to face any consequences and by sending him to prison the BJP thinks they can destroy the Congress.

The Congress is capable of ensuring the emergence of many leaders like him, the Deputy Chief Minister said.